Taylor Frankie Paul's Sister Is Also Close to Dakota Mortensen Outside of 'Secret Lives'

Say what you will about Taylor Frankie Paul on The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but she is unafraid to be an open book when it comes to the Hulu show. She's the same way outside of the show too, for that matter. And fans continue to want to know more about her life, including who her family is. So, who is Taylor Frankie Paul's sister?

Taylor's parents both appear in the first season of the show to share their thoughts about her unplanned pregnancy with Dakota Mortensen. They also pop up to express concern about Dakota moving in with Taylor even though the two of them aren't married or even engaged. But make no mistake, because despite the issues, Taylor seems to be extremely close to her family, and that includes her sister.

Who is Taylor Frankie Paul's sister?

Regardless of any early relationship troubles Taylor and Dakota went through, they appear to be on solid ground now. We can't say what the future holds, especially for the sake of drama in Season 2, but for now, things are looking up for them. That's probably why Taylor's sister, Aspen May, is close to Dakota. And the two sisters seem to be extremely close as well.

In a September 2024 Instagram post featuring photos with Taylor, Aspen shouted out her sister as her "favorits," persumably from the Secret Lives cast. "Big shout out to my sister [and] how far she’s come (sorry ladies she’s my favorite)," Aspen wrote in the caption. "To the girls for being bosses, my handsome date, [and] the strong village behind her that I get to call my family, y’all are a lil nutty but I wouldn’t have it any other way."

Judging by social media, Dakota and Aspen seem to have a strong bond, and Aspen even often makes TikToks with Dakota. In July 2024, Aspen made a video with Dakota to try out a batch of Crumbl cookies together. Unlike Taylor and Dakota, though, Aspen is quite single. It's another topic for some of her content. It wouldn't be surprising if Aspen is part of Secret Lives in the future at this rate.

Aspen is also a doting aunt to Taylor's three children. She shared a post with both Ocean and Ever, Taylor's sons, and wrote on the screen that they are "the boys who saved [her]." Like we said, doting aunt. Aspen is also part of the Mormon church like the rest of her family, but she doesn't appear to be very strict in her religious views. Though to be fair, she doesn't post about it much on social media.

Aspen, Taylor Frankie Paul's sister, has a clothing boutique.

Although Aspen makes social media content like Taylor, she is not part of MomTok. She does, however, have another big stream of income outside of any potential earnings from TikTok. She owns and operates an online boutique called Aspen Avenue Boutique. And yes, Taylor is one of Aspen's models for her clothing on her website.