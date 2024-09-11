The Single Life of a Mormon Ex-Wife: Why Did Layla Taylor Get Divorced?

The new Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has taken viewers by storm. The series came into existence thanks to a situation that occurred on TikTok in the corner that became known as Mormon MomTok. Mormon MomTok came into existence primarily thanks to Taylor Frankie Paul, and she was also the catalyst of the scandal that threw it into chaos. Taylor told MomTok fans that she was part of a soft-swinging group with other Mormon couples and that she broke the rules of the group.

The idea of people who practice a notoriously chaste religion being soft-swingers naturally took off, and non-MomTok fans were equally intrigued by the story. The scandal gave us The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, taking the MomTok ladies from TikTok-famous to bonafide reality TV stars. One of the stars of the show is Layla Taylor, the only person in the cast who joined the cast as a single woman. Layla's divorce was finalized during the filming of the series, but why did she get divorced?

Why did 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' star Layla Taylor divorce Clayton Wessel?

Not only is Layla the only single cast member on the show, but she is also the youngest at 23 years old. Layla married her ex after discovering that she was pregnant when she was only 19 years old. She said frankly that her getting pregnant was the only reason why they got married. (Lifetime Adoption states that "marriages that occur due to an unplanned pregnancy have a 90 percent divorce rate within six years of getting married.") Layla did what she felt she had to do, and now she's taken back her life.

Layla Taylor is a loving mother who has taken pride in her new life as a single mom.

Being a single mom is no easy picnic: not only do they have to deal with the daily trials and tribulations of motherhood, but they also have to deal with a bad public perception. Single mothers, especially Black ones, are often stigmatized and blamed for things out of their control. While Layla may come from a much better monetary situation than most, the way she takes pride in being a single mom can empower others, and hopefully, those in worse situations than her can find that kind of pride within.

Layla Taylor has spoken candidly about her plastic surgery journey.