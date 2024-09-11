'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Layla Taylor Comments About Season 2 on TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

Since most of Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' new fans have already binged the series at least once, there's been plenty of buzz about the show's future. Some already want to know details about a possible Season 2 and have contacted several cast members online for more information. One user took to Layla Taylor's TikTok account for the scoop, and she told them if we can expect the moms to return to filming anytime soon.

Layla Taylor responded to a fan who asked her about 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Season 2 on TikTok.

While their show became an overnight success, all of the MomTok members from The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives have yet to retire from the app that made most of them their family's breadwinners. Layla was no exception, as she posted a TikTok of her mouthing the words to the part in Sabrina Carpenter's "Bed Chem" when she says, "Come ride on me. I mean camaraderie. Said you're not in my time zone, but you wanna be."

Layla then captioned the video, saying it was all "jokes" and adding that it "depends on who." However, fans were less concerned about who the video was for and were more focused on the future of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Underneath Layla's TikTok, a user asked her "when does Season 2 come out??" The Hulu star told the fan she had no idea when or if Season 2 would happen, as she hadn't heard anything official. "That’s not confirmed!" Layla declared.

The mom of two, who celebrated her divorce from her ex-husband Clayton Wessel by filming her divorce party for Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, told Distractify before Season 1 aired that she was hopeful the cast would get another season. While the show has boosted the cast and MomTok's popularity since it debuted, Layla said a second season would also give the ladies the chance to make resolve their issues from the season, such as Whitney and Jennifer leaving MomTok in the season finale.

"I think that we saw a lot of relationship dynamics grow, shrink, and now definitely relationships are in different places than when we started filming," she told us. "And I think that ultimately, everything happened for a reason throughout the filming process, and rare relationships ended. I think that that needed to happen." "And hopefully, if we get renewed for Season 2, hopefully some of those relationships can get mended, and those girls can work on those certain things and conversations can be had," Layla continued. "Hopefully relationships can just continue to evolve."