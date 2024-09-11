Home > The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Stars Layla and Demi Say Taylor Isn't the Only MomTok OG (EXCLUSIVE) Layla and Demi said the rumors that Taylor is the only one worthy to be on their reality show is a "common misconception." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 10 2024, 8:49 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@laylaleannetaylor

We don’t want to get in anyone’s business, but MomTok should send Taylor Frankie Paul the biggest cup of soda they can find after The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ massive success. The Hulu series is on every reality TV lover’s mind, and the buzz isn’t dying anytime soon. And it wouldn’t have happened had Taylor taken one for the team and exposed the group’s dirty laundry two years ago.

In 2022, the Mormon mom influencer admitted to soft-swinging with several MomTok members and their husbands. After the scandal broke, she remained on MomTok with a group of new women ready to focus on dancing while their kids were in the next room—nothing more and nothing less. Many of the new MomTok members, including Layla Taylor and Demi Engemann, star in the Hulu show. However, in an exclusive interview with Distractify, Layla and Demi said she’s not “new” and has been with the group since the beginning.

Layla Taylor and Demi Engemann debunk rumors that Taylor is the only OG on ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.’

Before The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiered on Sept. 6, 2024, MomTok’s core followers said Taylor was the only original member of the influencer group on the show and questioned if the ladies were friends in real life. Layla and Demi told Distractify that the rumors couldn’t be further from the truth since they and multiple cast members were in the group pre-soft-swinging.

"I think the rumor is a little funny, because technically, five out of the eight of us were in the original MomTok," Layla said. While Taylor isn’t the only OG MomTok member on the show, Demi, Layla, and the entire Secret Lives of Mormon Wives cast credit her as the group’s creator.

"She was the originator, I will say," Demi confirmed. "And a couple of other girls had this satire thing going on, that they were mother and daughter and sisters. But when they opened it up to becoming MomTok and opening it up to creating content days and stuff, we were all a part of that group. It's just kind of a misconception."

In 2021, she began creating a group to make dance and parody TikTok videos. By 2022, MomTok’s popularity grew so much that they added Demi, Layla, their Secret Lives of Mormon Wives castmate Whitney Leavitt, and Camille Munday, per Demi's February 2022, months before the soft-swinging scandal broke. Although they weren’t there initially, Layla and Demi feel being there pre-scandal is OG enough.

The confusion surrounding who was an OG member of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives likely came from several core MomTok members, including Camille Munday and Miranda McWhorter, who opted not to join the show. While both decided to focus on their real lives as moms, Taylor posted a snarky TikTok ahead of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives premiere suggesting her former MomTok sisters didn't want to face her after the swinging scandal. We'll know more when or if the show returns for a second season!