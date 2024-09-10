Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Whitney Leavitt Shares Screenshots of Texts She Sent to Mayci Neeley During 'Mormon Wives' Filming "I'm depressed and unhappy and angry all of the time," Whitney texted to Mayci during filming. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 10 2024, 10:29 a.m. ET Source: Instagram/@whitleavitt

There is plenty of drama to go around in the first season of the Hulu reality series The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, but one point of contention for Mayci Neeley was the fact that Whitney Leavitt was the one MomTok member who didn't show up for her event for Baby Mama, her nutrition company. This was another way viewers saw Whitney in a negative light, but now, Whitney is sharing screenshots of text messages she sent to Mayci during filming.

Article continues below advertisement

Those texts prove that Whitney told Mayci she wouldn't be at the event. The other ladies then used that event as a reason to officially block Whitney if she didn't arrive by the time Mayci made her entrance. But according to Whitney, she isn't the villain she was made out to be in this situation.

Source: Hulu/Ashley Rose Ramirez

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Leavitt posted text messages she sent to Mayci Neeley.

Whitney shared a TikTok video sharing the texts she sent to Mayci about not being able to make her event. We don't see the text messages on the show, but Whitney shared screenshots to prove that she did indeed reach out to Mayci ahead of time.

"I love you to pieces but I'm not going to be as close right now," Whitney wrote to Mayci at the time. "Nothing personal, but I really just need space. I'm not processing things healthy lately. I'm depressed & unhappy and angry all of the time. I just want to be alone right now. I won't be going to your event. I don't want to see any of them. I'm so sorry. Again, I love you and appreciate you and am grateful for you."

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney sent her a few other texts. In one, she apologized again for not attending Mayci's event. In another, she wrote a poem asking Mayci to forgive her, and it was clearly meant to break the ice.