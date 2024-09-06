Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Mayci Neeley on Why She Contacted Jenna for Taylor (EXCLUSIVE) Mayci said Jenna was the "catalyst" of Taylor Frankie Paul and her boyfriend Dakota Mortensen's problems. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 6 2024, 12:00 a.m. ET Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

While we never see Jenna on camera, the drama between her, Taylor, and Dakota lasted until the very end of the season. In the season finale, Taylor's friend, Mayci Neeley, called Jenna to investigate a rumor that plagued the couple during Taylor's pregnancy with their child, Ever. In an exclusive interview with Distractify, Mayci revealed there's still more to the story after the call that could ruin MomTok going forward.

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Jenna on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives?'

Taylor discussed Jenna for the first time during Mayci's birthday girls' trip in Season 1, Episode 4. She said Jenna was a girl Dakota connected with while they were in the "talking" stage of their relationship. Taylor claimed he admitted to having sex with someone else and, on the same night, kissed Jenna. Throughout the season, Dakota is adamant that he and Jenna didn't do anything more than kiss, and Taylor tells her friends she will leave him if she finds out he is lying despite being pregnant.

Later in the season, Mayci revealed that someone DM'd her about Dakota and Taylor during an activity on her Instagram called "Sinner Sundays," where she asked her followers to spill their deepest secrets anonymously. Mayci told MomTok, excluding Taylor, that someone confessed to sleeping with Dakota and was considering telling Taylor about it. She kept the secret from her friend until the cast's trip to Las Vegas in the season's penultimate episode.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hulu

Although the post was anonymous, Mayci believed Jenna was behind the "concerning" confession.

Article continues below advertisement

"The hard part is that they are all anonymous, so I didn't know if it was true or false," Mayci told Distractify. "You don't know if this is like a random person, but it was specific enough and concerning enough that this might be real. We came to our conclusions of who we thought it might be. We thought it might be Jenna, but we weren't sure."

Source: Hulu

Article continues below advertisement

Mayci said she had Taylor’s blessing to contact Jenna.

In The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives finale, Taylor confronted Dakota with Mayci's Sinner Sundays message. He denied lying about Jenna and contacted Mayci directly to discuss the confession. They seemingly resolved the issue in time for Taylor to give birth to Ever, but not before her friend took matters into her own hands by reaching out to Jenna.

In a confessional, Mayci struggled with telling Taylor about the call. However, she revealed to Distractify that Taylor knew about the call ahead of time. "That was a catalyst in Taylor and Dakota's relationship drama from the beginning," the Baby Mama CEO said of Jenna. "So I asked Taylor, who was OK with it, and then I reached out to her to try to get to the bottom of it."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Hulu

The Hulu star added that viewers must "stay tuned for Season 2 to see how that played out." While we won't know the whole story about Jenna until then, Taylor's TikTok and Instagram account shows she and Dakota are working things out and Mayci continues to share her anonymous tea on Sinner Sundays every Sunday.