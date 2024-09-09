Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu Mikayla and Taylor Clap Back at Whitney's Reaction to 'Secret Lives' "Sometimes I like to own up to things I do wrong ... You should try it." By Sara Belcher Published Sept. 9 2024, 3:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@whitleavitt

The whole first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives is now available on Hulu, and at least one member of the cast isn't particularly happy with their edit. Whitney Leavitt, the head mom of the saints, shared in a TikTok following the show's premiere that she disagrees with the show's portrayal of her. "Huh, that's now how I remember it," she captioned a post of her, set to the song "Me & Mr Jones" by Amy Winehouse.

But that's not even the messiest part. In the comments on Whitney's post, both Taylor Frankie Paul and Mikayla Matthews commented, clapping back at the mother for her continued lack of accountability.

Mikayla and Taylor commented on Whitney's post reacting to 'Secret Lives.'

Not long after the post was made, both Mikayla and Taylor commented on the post, calling out Whitney's implication that the edit was inaccurate. "Oh noooooooooo," Taylor commented with the eyes emoji. Whitney attempted to clap back to this comment, writing, "You also knowing the truth but not saying anything," with three eye emojis.

Mikayla also commented on the video, calling Whitney out more directly by writing, "Sometimes I like to own up to things I do wrong ... You should try it." Whitney then replied to Mikayla, writing, "At least I tell the truth. If you need a hint: Jen's baby blessing."

