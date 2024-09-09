Home > Television > Stream & Chill > Hulu 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Previewed Zac Affleck's Savage Vegas Texts to Jen Affleck Zac and Jen's marriage was a hot topic during the debut season of 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' By Elizabeth Randolph Published Sept. 9 2024, 1:41 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@jenniferlaffleck

While most people take their marital vows seriously, Hulu's The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives showed the more profound commitment most women agreed to when they married in the Church of Latter-Day Saints. One of the castmates and #MomTok members, Jennifer Affleck, showed how deep her vow to her husband, Zac Affleck, can go. Jen and Zac started the season by sharing their Mormon faith, with Jen hinting that she was more devout than some of the other #MomTok members.

However, as the episodes continued, the couple revealed cracks in their marriage during a trip to Las Vegas. During the trip, Jen and her friends' trip to a Chippendales show was something Zac was wholly against. So much so that the producers did the Lord's work by showing a snippet of Jen's husband's text in response to her outing. Keep reading to see the rant.

Zac Affleck's harsh text messages to Jen Affleck appeared on 'The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'

In the latter half of the first season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Jen's friend Jessi Ngatikaura organized for MomTok to attend a Chippendales show during their girls' trip to Las Vegas. Jen was immediately uncomfortable, as she feared her husband would disapprove of her being around multiple topless male dancers at a club. Her assumptions were accurate, as Zac sent her a scathing message after she attended the event, even though she left as soon as she knew what it was.

While Jen only mentioned the message on the show, producers of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives panned to it in a scene. C'est La Vienna shared the essay-like text on TikTok and showed Zac scolding his wife for not taking "accountability" for her actions and how they affect him and their marriage.

"Seriously, I don't want to hear one more thing about your heart," Zac's text read. "Start taking accountability for your actions and for the situations you put yourself in." "You're a grown woman, it doesn't matter your intentions," he continued. "You were there, and that's the image you portray of yourself, your family, etc. Everyone you represent on this platform."

Zac further insulted his wife by using the R-word to explain how he felt she should've never had to ask his permission to go to the event because she should've already known it was against their beliefs. He then compared her to one of their couple friends and said Jen would "never" see the wife in the relationship ask to go to the event "because she respects her values and her husband and would never put herself in that situation." "The fact that we're even having this conversation is sad," Zac added.

Since The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives aired, Zac and Jen have had extra attention on their relationship, with many fans criticizing Zac's reaction to the Chippendales show. The backlash became so bad Jen's husband's family intervened on social media to protect his character.

In an Instagram post shared on Reddit, Zac's brother Aj said he was "beyond saddened by the fake manufactured representation" of him on the show and called Jen and her friends "fake." His mother, Kristel, commented under another Instagram post that Hulu's mission is "destroying marriages and families" through its programming and encouraged viewers watching her son to "judge less and love more." Zac hasn't publicly reacted to his behavior on the show.