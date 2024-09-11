Home > The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives Viewers Still Can't Believe How Whitney Leavitt Announced Her Pregnancy Whitney Leavitt announced her pregnancy to her family in a pretty unique way. By Chrissy Bobic Published Sept. 11 2024, 12:07 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@whitleavitt

Whether you love Whitney Leavitt for her messy messy drama in Season 1 of Hulu's reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives or you're already sick of her, there's no denying that she created some meme-able moments in those eight episodes. Like when she served her family a cake with her pregnancy test inside of it at the end of the season. Yeah, that one is hard to forget.

Article continues below advertisement

And plenty of fans of the show took to social media to share their reactions to Whitney's cake. She placed a pregnancy test inside the layers of a decorated cake that she expected her family to eat. But, even worse, the test was used. As in, Whitney most definitely peed on it at some point before she inserted it into the cake. How can you not have an immediate visceral reaction to that?

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney Leavitt's pregnancy test cake has lots of reactions from fans.

It would be one thing to place an unused pregnancy test between cake layers. Or to even carefully wrap the positive test and then place it inside a cake. But Whitney snapped the cap back on her positive test and put it in the cake that she served to her family to announce her pregnancy. And people are still in shock.

One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Whitney could have chosen MULTIPLE ways to tell her family she was pregnant but she chose to have them dig into a cake and take out a stick she peed on."

Article continues below advertisement

There’s a lot of talk about Whitney being the true villain of #SecretLivesOfMormonWives but why aren’t we talking more about how gross it was to put her pregnancy test in the cake? pic.twitter.com/bTnrlyn1Fq — nicole (@ItsNicNow) September 10, 2024

Umm why is no one talking about how Whitney put the ACTUAL test IN THE CAKE FOR HER FAMILY TO CUT. Disgusting 🤮 #SecretLivesOfMormonWives — Sav Smith (@SavKSmith) September 10, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Another shared, "It's been several days since I watched Whitney from #SecretLivesOfMormonWives put the pregnancy test THAT SHE PEED ON inside of a cake as an announcement and I have not stopped thinking about it."

The same user went into the comments of that post and added, "I simply cannot, and will not, move on from this egregious offense." And they aren't alone in their shock at Whitney's decision.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney putting her peed on pregnancy test in the cake to feed her family is next level wild. #SecretLivesOfMormonWives — Hannah Combs (@HannahNCombs) September 10, 2024

I am actually FREAKING out that Whitney put her PEED-ON pregnancy test in this cake her family was going to eat. LIKE??? 😭 This lady cannot be real. #SecretLivesOfMormonWives pic.twitter.com/xUOXxd0rHF — Nick (@nicksawaboy) September 10, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Maybe the point for Whitney was that she simply wanted to surprise her parents and siblings in the biggest way without making it an actual event. But the same stick that she previously urinated on in close proximity to good they were expected to eat probably wasn't the move.

And for what it's worth, her family also saw the horror in her pregnancy reveal cake. They were still plenty excited for her, sure, but it's a moment that family won't soon forget.

Article continues below advertisement

When Whitney put that nasty pregnancy test in the cake…not gonna lie I was pissed. Waste of a perfectly good cake! 🎂 #SecretLivesOfMormonWives pic.twitter.com/IhQevP9wq7 — Ayan’s PERIOD DOT💋✨💁🏽‍♀️ (@NoVAGurl703) September 9, 2024

Whitney is awful and just like annoying all around but by far her biggest crime was putting her peed on pregnancy stick in a cake people were going to eat 🤮 #SecretLivesOfMormonWives — Alyssa Muysken (@alyssa_muysken) September 9, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney stood by her pregnancy test cake on the show.

On the show, Whitney seemed to think her family's reaction was funny. And she even pointed out that she put the cap back on the part of the test that she peed on for her positive result. However, her sister pointed out, some of Whitney's urine could have easily seeped out into the cake.

After Whitney served the cake and shared the reason behind the cake, no one was hungry anymore, and rightfully so. But hey, at least they were happy to add another baby to the family.

Article continues below advertisement

Whitney thought putting the pregnancy test in the cake was creative? And not nasty? 😩 please lord #TheSecretLivesOfMormonWives — KNTRY (@destinysharde) September 9, 2024

Why did Whitney think it was a good idea to put the pregnancy test she peed on in a cake? I know it’s clean but still. #TheSecretLivesOfMormonWives pic.twitter.com/DBkqd3TWgm — Naves (@vulnaviaj) September 11, 2024