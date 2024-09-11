Viewers Still Can't Believe How Whitney Leavitt Announced Her Pregnancy
Whitney Leavitt announced her pregnancy to her family in a pretty unique way.
Whether you love Whitney Leavitt for her messy messy drama in Season 1 of Hulu's reality show The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives or you're already sick of her, there's no denying that she created some meme-able moments in those eight episodes. Like when she served her family a cake with her pregnancy test inside of it at the end of the season. Yeah, that one is hard to forget.
And plenty of fans of the show took to social media to share their reactions to Whitney's cake. She placed a pregnancy test inside the layers of a decorated cake that she expected her family to eat. But, even worse, the test was used. As in, Whitney most definitely peed on it at some point before she inserted it into the cake. How can you not have an immediate visceral reaction to that?
Whitney Leavitt's pregnancy test cake has lots of reactions from fans.
It would be one thing to place an unused pregnancy test between cake layers. Or to even carefully wrap the positive test and then place it inside a cake. But Whitney snapped the cap back on her positive test and put it in the cake that she served to her family to announce her pregnancy. And people are still in shock.
One user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Whitney could have chosen MULTIPLE ways to tell her family she was pregnant but she chose to have them dig into a cake and take out a stick she peed on."
Another shared, "It's been several days since I watched Whitney from #SecretLivesOfMormonWives put the pregnancy test THAT SHE PEED ON inside of a cake as an announcement and I have not stopped thinking about it."
The same user went into the comments of that post and added, "I simply cannot, and will not, move on from this egregious offense." And they aren't alone in their shock at Whitney's decision.
Maybe the point for Whitney was that she simply wanted to surprise her parents and siblings in the biggest way without making it an actual event. But the same stick that she previously urinated on in close proximity to good they were expected to eat probably wasn't the move.
And for what it's worth, her family also saw the horror in her pregnancy reveal cake. They were still plenty excited for her, sure, but it's a moment that family won't soon forget.
Whitney stood by her pregnancy test cake on the show.
On the show, Whitney seemed to think her family's reaction was funny. And she even pointed out that she put the cap back on the part of the test that she peed on for her positive result. However, her sister pointed out, some of Whitney's urine could have easily seeped out into the cake.
After Whitney served the cake and shared the reason behind the cake, no one was hungry anymore, and rightfully so. But hey, at least they were happy to add another baby to the family.
At the end of the day, Whitney was able to make her moment memorable. As she seems to do with all of her Mormon Wives moments, thank you very much. But this pregnancy test cake is something that will go down in infamy attached to the reality series, whether she meant for that to happen or not.