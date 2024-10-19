Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “There’s Nothing There” — Bakery Ruins Gender Reveal Surprise With Voicemail "Please tell me the cake was free." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 19 2024, 11:05 a.m. ET Source: TIkTok

A pregnant mom wanted to keep the results of her baby's gender test a surprise. As many expectant mothers do, she handed off a sealed results envelope to a bakery so that they could make a cake indicating whether or not the child is going to be a boy or a girl.

In this mom's case, who goes by Morbid Mama (@morbidmama7) on TikTok, she instructed the baker to put raspberries inside the cake if it was going to be a girl. And blue or blackberries on the inside if it was going to be a boy. However, a voice message left by someone at the bakery she hired to make the cake, ruined the surprise for her.

"Hi Ariel, this is [redacted] decorator at the [redacted] bakery. Please give me a call regarding your order. You ordered a single lemon with blackberry we don't have blackberry filling. The only thing that actually makes the lemon single lemon is the lemon curd."

The employee from the bakery continues to speak on the voicemail message. "And you want a gender reveal so we need to talk about the cake. Give me a call here the number is..." as the video comes to a close.

In text overlay of the video she explains why this is such a big deal. "Listen to this voicemail I got from the bakery completely ruining my gender reveal. I asked to add raspberries for a girl or blue/blackberries for a boy."

Because the worker mentioned that she ordered a "blackberry filling" which they don't offer at the bakery, that they would need to discuss alternative solutions for how she wants the cake made.

Source: TikTok | @morbidmama7

The mention of blackberry meant that, ultimately, the Morbid Mama was pregnant with a boy, something that failed to dawn on the bakery store worker who sent her a message.

In a follow-up video, Morbid Mama showed off the gender reveal cake. "We already know what's on the inside of this cake," she says at the top of the video, as a man stands behind her holding up two knives, ready to dig into the pastry.

"We already know what's on the inside of this cake so..." Her partner chimes in, his hand on his hip. "Surprise surprise," he says, looking down at the item. "It's a surprise for not us," she says, laughing as she speaks into the camera.

Source: TikTok | @morbidmama7

Next, the TikToker grabs a knife and begins to cut into the cake and then another overlay pops up on the screen which denotes the gender reveal fruit rules. "Raspberries/strawberries = girl black or blueberries = boy," she writes. She digs into the lemon-iced cake and begins to lift the slice up, "All right what's it gonna be," she says.

She looks inside of the cake and shows it up to the camera: "Oh it's blue." Her partner chimes in, "Ish," which she repeats and laughs about. "It's blueberries or is it blackberry, blackberries!" she says with faux excitement into the camera.

She gives a piece of the cake to her partner, which she feeds to him with her fingers. He eats the piece before walking off of the camera as she holds up the slice to the lens: "It's a boy!" she says, eyes widened.

Source: TikTok | @morbidmama7

"Now we already knew what was in the cake because the baker called us and left a voicemail and told me what was in the center of my cake. So," she says, taking a bite, "Mm-hmm," she utters as the clip plays out.

Morbid Mama explains in a caption for the video that even though she knew what her baby's gender would be, she still recorded the video to send to her family members. "This is what I sent my family for my gender reveal after the baker completely ruined it for us."

Source: TikTok | @morbidmama7

TikTokers who saw the clip didn't seem too enthused with the final product, either. "Why is the 'blackberry filling' just a single blackberry lmao," one person penned. "Is that a singular blackberry?!" someone else wrote.