Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Predicts One Direction Reunion Without Liam Payne Just Days Before His Death "So basically, you jinxed Liam." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 18 2024, 1:32 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ashtyn4444

Fans of One Direction, the boy band formed after Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Liam Payne, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik auditioned solo for X Factor in 2010, have long awaited a reunion after the group dissolved in 2016.

Article continues below advertisement

While many have speculated about when this phenomenon might happen, one woman's theory about a One Direction reunion is going viral because, get this, it was shared just days before Liam fell to his death from his hotel balcony at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina — and he wasn’t included in her prediction. Here are all the details surrounding TikToker Ashtyn's (@ashtyn4444) One Direction reunion prediction and how social media is responding to it.

This woman predicted a One Direction reunion without Liam Payne just days before his death.

On Oct. 11, 2024, TikToker Ashtyn took to the platform to share a 13-second video predicting a One Direction reunion. "My newest One Direction theory is that one day, we will have a reunion and it’s gonna be four out of five. Except instead of Zayn being gone, it’s gonna be Liam being gone, so we’re gonna have a four for four," she quickly says in the video.

Article continues below advertisement

She adds, "My only confirmation on this is that it’s 4:44 right now.” The angel number, or spiritual number, has been linked to signaling the end of one life and the beginning of another. It’s also associated with clarity.

Article continues below advertisement

In light of the shocking news of Liam's untimely death, Ashtyn's prediction about a One Direction reunion stands out as one of the strangest, especially since it came just days before his tragic fall.

In the video's caption, she playfully admits, "I'm well aware that this is delulu. I'm also well aware that many other directioners will support this theory." It’s possible that Ashtyn based her theory on Liam's recent struggles with personal issues, which could have kept him from attending the reunion had he still been with us. Now, fans are diving deep into Ashtyn's prediction, with some even claiming, "So basically, you jinxed Liam."

Article continues below advertisement

TikTokers are suggesting the woman who predicted a One Direction reunion with Liam should lawyer up.

It’s truly remarkable when someone makes a prediction and then watches it unfold, whether it takes just a few days or a few months. However, when a prediction leads to such a tragic outcome, things start to get unsettling. Ashtyn suggested that a One Direction reunion would happen as a "four for four," without Liam, and now TikTokers are throwing out wild suggestions.

Some users have even jokingly advised Ashtyn to lawyer up, likely trying to find humor in the disheartening events surrounding Liam’s death. Another chimed in, saying, "You unleashed a curse without realizing it."

Article continues below advertisement