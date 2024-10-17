Home > Entertainment Alleged Photos of Liam Payne's Trashed Hotel Room Have Surfaced Following His Death Photos show a smashed TV, mysterious substances, and more. By Distractify Staff Published Oct. 17 2024, 4:42 p.m. ET Source: mega

The tragic and untimely death of 31-year-old pop star Liam Payne has drawn plenty of attention for the mysterious circumstances surrounding it. The former One Direction member was staying in Argentina with his girlfriend to see old bandmate Niall Horan perform on his solo tour; however, after two weeks of vacation, girlfriend Kate Cassidy flew back home to Miami without Liam.

Article continues below advertisement

Just two days later, Liam fell to his death from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room. Right before his passing, it's reported that police were called to the hotel due to his unruly and "aggressive" behavior, and he appeared to be under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol. And now, alleged surfaced photos of his hotel room corroborate this story. Here's what we know.

Source: mega

Article continues below advertisement

Liam Payne's alleged hotel room photos paint a grim picture of the moments before his death.

Following Liam's death, new information has come to light that paints a tragic picture of his final hours. Reportedly, while staying at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Liam had the police called on him for his "aggressive" behavior. A leaked and translated phone call with the authorities allegedly describes the scene: "We have a guest who is off his head on drugs and alcohol."

The hotel staff continued, "When he is conscious, he's destroying everything in the room. ... We need you to send someone please." When asked if the unnamed guest's behavior was aggressive, the staff confirmed.

Article continues below advertisement

Now, the images allegedly taken in Liam's hotel room — which have been verified by Argentinian newspaper La Nacion — depict a devastating scene.

We are heartbroken by the sad passing of Liam Payne.



He was immensely talented and, as part of One Direction, Liam will leave a lasting legacy on the music industry and fans around the world.



Our thoughts are with his friends, family and all who loved him. pic.twitter.com/wOXUTKPUiR — The X Factor (@TheXFactor) October 17, 2024

Article continues below advertisement

One of the photos shows a smashed TV screen and several alcoholic drinks littering the room. Images of a hotel desk include burned foil and parts of a metal can, a lighter, a used candle, an empty box of Dove soap, and a mysterious white powder that is reportedly being tested.

There were also pieces of wax and burned foil in the bathtub, which folks are speculating has to do with some sort of substance abuse. Per the New York Post, sources close to the investigation have shared that Liam's body was found on the ground floor with “a bottle of whiskey, a lighter, and a cellphone.”

Article continues below advertisement

According to police reports, Liam died instantly from a skull fracture after falling from the balcony of his hotel room. It's unclear at this time whether the fall was an accident or intentional, though previous interviews with Liam in which he spoke about struggling with his mental health have the public speculating.

Liam Payne, you will live forever, you will always be remembered and loved. pic.twitter.com/7dDPL7m219 — 𝐵𝒾𝒶. (@Giawrium) October 16, 2024

During a 2021 appearance on the Diary of a CEO podcast, Liam spoke about his reasons for going to rehab. "I was worried how far my rock bottom was going to be," he said. "Where’s rock bottom for me? And you would never have seen it. I’m very good at hiding it. No one would ever have seen it." Liam is survived by his mother, Karen, his father, Geoff, his sisters, Nicola and Ruth, and his young son, Bear.