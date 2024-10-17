Home > Entertainment Liam Payne's Girlfriend Had Anxiety Flying Back From Argentina Without Him Before His Death "Of course my seat was 1D, I feel like this happens every single time I fly." By Elissa Noblitt Published Oct. 17 2024, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: tiktok/@kateecass; instagram/@kateecass

Following the tragic death of former One Direction member Liam Payne, who fell from the third-floor balcony of his hotel room in Argentina on Oct. 16, fans have been searching for answers. Liam was visiting Argentina to see former bandmate Niall Horan in concert, and he and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, had been staying in South America for several weeks — however, just days before Liam's passing, Kate decided to fly home by herself.

It's currently unclear exactly why Liam chose to stay in Buenos Aires on his own, but Kate made it clear through a TikTok video following her flight back to the U.S. that she was just ready to return home after their extended vacation. In her video, though, she shared some information that has given fans pause, and many think it's a sign that something bad was going to happen.

Liam Payne's girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, had anxiety before her flight back home.

In a TikTok video shared just two days before Liam's death, Kate showed fans her process of leaving Argentina to fly back to her home in Miami, Fla. "I was so ready to leave," she said. "Honestly, love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long. We were supposed to be there for, like, five days, [and it] turned into two weeks."

One of the first moments in her video that fans have now latched onto is the fact that her seat on the plane home was "1D," which was of course the nickname for One Direction. "I feel like this happens every single time I fly," she said.

The next part, however, was what has really caught folks' attention. In the TikTok, Kate showed a rash forming on her neck and explained that she had bad anxiety about the flight. "I get such anxiety before flying, so I broke out in this, like, weird rash," she told fans. Later, she also expressed that she had trouble falling asleep on the flight.