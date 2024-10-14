Woman Shocks the Internet as Her 64-Year-Old Mom Announces She’s Pregnant

TikToker Suni (@Suni_Palms) just dropped a bombshell on the internet that no one could have seen coming — her mother, at 64 years old, is pregnant. In a now-viral video that has 16 million views, Suni films her mom in a doctor’s office, chatting with her about the unexpected pregnancy. The video has swept up the internet with over-the-top reactions, curiosity, and plenty of jokes in the comments section.

Article continues below advertisement

The ordeal opens with Suni expressing her disbelief, saying, “I can't believe my mom is pregnant at 64." Her mom, clearly in shock herself, sits in the doctor’s office trying to process the news. “So, how you feel about being a mom again?” Suni asks.

“I cannot believe it,” her mom replies, before adding with a sigh, “What am I going to do? Like, you are literally pregnant. Eight weeks. I am too old for that.” The conversation takes an even more humorous turn when Suni suggests, "What if it's twins?" Her mom is understandably overwhelmed, responding, "I don't know what to do."

Article continues below advertisement

The video wraps up with Suni joking about the practicalities of the situation, asking her mom, “Who's going to be keeping this baby? Who's going to watch the baby?” Both of them are shocked, with her mom delivering a playful final punchline: “What am I going do? Cause who's going to be keeping this baby?”

Article continues below advertisement

The video sparked a hilarious reaction from TikTok users who couldn’t help but weigh in on the peculiar situation. One user joked, “Adult diapers and Pampers are going to be so expensive,” poking fun at the mother’s age and the reality of managing diapers for both ends of the age spectrum. Another commenter was equally perplexed, writing, "Forget the pregnancy — still getting my monthly at 64?! No sirrrrrr."

Source: TikTok | @suni_palms

Article continues below advertisement

One user took a more reflective tone, writing, “There’s been a lot of older women having babies. Lord, what you telling us?” It’s a valid point —while Suni’s mom’s pregnancy may seem wild, it’s part of a larger trend of women becoming mothers later in life.

According to data from the CDC, more women are choosing to have children later in life. As of 2021, nearly one in five pregnancies in the U.S. were among women aged 35 and older, compared to just 7.4 percent in 2000. This shift is most common among White and Asian women, but it’s happening across various racial and ethnic groups.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @suni_palms

The reasons for these later-in-life pregnancies appear to be a combination of societal, personal, and even technological factors. Many women are delaying parenthood to focus on higher education, career goals, and achieving financial stability. The average age of first marriage has also risen, meaning that many couples are choosing to have kids later in life.

Article continues below advertisement

Between 2006 and 2019, birth rates for women under 30 dropped significantly — by about 38 percent for women ages 20-24 — while birth rates for women in their 30s and 40s increased. With the cost of raising children on the rise, particularly in urban areas, many couples are waiting to achieve financial milestones before starting a family.

Source: TikTok | @suni_palms

Article continues below advertisement

At the same time, advances in fertility treatments, such as IVF, have made it easier for women to conceive later in life. These medical advances are a key reason pregnancies in women over 40 are becoming more common and, to some extent, more normal.

Source: TikTok | @suni_palms

Article continues below advertisement

But pregnancies later in life also come with increased health risks. Women over 35 face higher rates of miscarriage and other complications, which makes maternal care and monitoring even more crucial. Suni’s mom, at 64, is certainly in uncharted territory, but with proper care, she can navigate this journey safely.

Source: TikTok | @suni_palms

Article continues below advertisement

While Suni and her mom might be in shock right now, we have no doubt that they’ll figure out a plan — and one thing’s for sure …TikTok community will be along for the ride.