"You're Ugly" — Parents Beef With Evil Queen Actor at Disney ... For Being Evil By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 11 2024, 10:18 a.m. ET

Once upon a time when we were kids and thought that wrestling wasn't scripted (and if you're just hearing of this I'm sorry to waterboard you with this discovery), the sheer hatred we felt for heels was palpable.

To see them arrogantly claim to be the best wrestler in the world against a "face" who is clearly a stronger and more honorable fighter than they were would just boil our blood. Even worse — when one of their cronies would distract the referee as they struck the beloved face in question. The ref would then turn around and see the villain pinning the guy we were all rooting for.

Heels seemed to relish in being bad, and we relished in hating them for it. If you still watch professional wrestling, then you know part of the fun is rooting against the heel. Or maybe you decided to become a heel audience member yourself, getting those around you to boo you too.

But you understand that it's all part of the act. Apparently, these Disney parents didn't get the memo that actors in the park are partaking in some kayfabe of their own. TikToker Serena Moran (@serenamoran) posted a viral TikTok where they recorded grown-ups who seemed to be getting legitimately angry that the Evil Queen from Snow White was acting ... evil.

Serena writes in a text overlay of the video: "Couple gets mad at the Evil Queen for the Evil Queen l o l." She adds in a text overlay of the video: "PSA - the Disneyland characters are in fact CHARACTERS."

The Evil Queen can be heard asking one of the park goers if they did their makeup themselves. Judging from their reaction, it doesn't sound like they appreciated the jibe too much.

Offended, someone can be heard popping off to the park actor saying, "You're not an Evil Queen you're just ugly! You're straight ugly!" It sounds like another parent, a woman, can be heard castigating the Queen for not taking a picture with her.

The man keeps trying to argue with the Evil Queen actor, telling her that she has "an ugly attitude." He goes on to argue with the talent saying, "Be in part, be the Queen but..."

The Snow White and Evil Queen actors walk hand in hand away from the situation, with Snow White looking back at the park guest who she appears to clap back at before the video ends, saying "You're very grumpy!"

In an Ask Reddit post uploaded by a user who was curious about the protocols Disney park actors and actresses needed to follow, one user said that while auditioning to be a "face character" for the park, employees were put through a gamut of various scenarios.

This included dealing with "unruly" park guests making rude or unsavory remarks and workers were expected to reply to their commentary while in character of the Disney persona they were playing that day.

They penned: "I auditioned to be a face character and Disneyland and made it to the stage where they run through scenarios of unruly guests, rude comments etc. and you have to respond and come up with responses in character." The Redditor added: "My dance teacher was a face more than 20 years ago and she had all kinds of stories of people trying to reach up her skirt (she was Pocahontas mainly). In the end I'm glad I didn't make it through! At the time it was like barely above min wage which was like $6.75/hour or something like that."

Another person shared how their parents acted in the exact opposite way the folks in Serena's video did with the evil Queen — by telling off a rude park guest who made an inappropriate remark about Pocahontas.

"In 1996, my mom and dad yelled at some teenager for being inappropriate to Pocahontas when she was leaning over to take pictures with my 4-year-old sister. When he left, my mom said "I know you can't yell at him but we sure as hell can." Pocahontas just smiled and kept taking pictures with kids, but you could tell by the look in her eyes that she was happy about it. Maybe it was your dance teacher!"

Source: TikTok | @serenamoran