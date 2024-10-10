Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok The Star of Jacob Is Trending on TikTok and People Need to Know What It Means "I've been seeing a lot of this Star of Jacob stuff popping up on TikTok and I can't help but feel a little uneasy about it." By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 10 2024, 11:46 a.m. ET Source: TikTok/@ jacobrutkowski1/@chrome1267

Another day, another TikTok trend causing confusion among users. This time, though, we aren’t trying to distinguish a phrase like “I’m cooked” or break down the meaning of an acronym. This trend centers around religion, which happens to be one of the most controversial topics to discuss, so naturally, social media users are pretty divided about it. We’re talking about the Star of Jacob TikTok trend.

According to some TikTok users, the Star of Jacob is believed to be a real star visible in the night sky. Some videos capture what looks like a brightly shining star positioned horizontally from the moon, claiming it to be the Star of Jacob, while others depict a star that appears to have shimmering water on its surface. However, on a more grounded note, many argue it’s actually Venus they are looking at. So, what exactly is the Star of Jacob, and is it truly a celestial phenomenon?

Why is the Star of Jacob trending on TikTok?

The Star of Jacob is trending on TikTok, with many people claiming they can see it in the night sky. According to Bible.com, the Star of Bethlehem, also known as the Star of Jacob, appeared during the birth of Jesus. The source claims that on Sept. 27, 2024, the Star of Jacob reappeared, visible for all to see, symbolizing the return of the Messiah to Earth.

People now believe one of the stars shining brightly in the sky is, in fact, the Star of Jacob. TikToker Jacob Rutkowski, who identifies himself as a "messenger of Jesus Christ," became extremely emotional while discussing the return of the star, explaining that "the Star of Jacob is going to be here for a month."

Given the alleged time it appeared, that would mean it’s set to disappear on Oct. 27, 2024. Jacob further explained that "it's basically the star that the three men that were coming to see the Messiah saw and they literally went and found the Messiah and bowed down and worshipped him."

Choking up, Jacob added, "This star is not just your ordinary star. This star is a star that shows that our King is coming very soon." He emphasized, "Y'all, I’m not meaning like years and years or hundreds of years, I’m talking about soon."

He further stated that he is now "asking God to help [him] because [he doesn't] want to be turned away," adding, "I don’t want to have the world on my side, I just want Jesus."

One TikToker, who appears to be showing what they believe is the Star of Jacob, included a text overlay that read, "The Star of Jacob has not been visible since Lord Jesus walked on Earth."