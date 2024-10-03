Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok The Mysterious "Shared With You" Tag on TikTok Has Users Scrambling for Answers "Why does everyone only have it for their ex including me?Tiktok is diabolical," one person commented on Reddit. By Jennifer Farrington Published Oct. 3 2024, 2:37 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@7777rose7777;Unsplash

Living in an era where anything and everything has a place on social media — deaths, breakups, and everything in between — it can get increasingly difficult to keep up with the lingo. The October Theory and “Opp” are just some of the words and phrases stumping TikTok users lately, but the phrase “shared with you” is another one causing confusion on the platform.

If “shared with you” has appeared under a suggested account and you don’t even know the person, you’re probably wondering what it means. Here’s an explanation.

What does "shared with you" mean on TikTok?

People on TikTok are growing increasingly concerned about the "shared with you" tag appearing on suggested accounts, especially when they've never heard of or interacted with the person. "I saw it on an account I have never followed and they have never followed me either, we have never interacted," one person commented under a TikTok seeking answers.

Another user shared on Reddit, "I was just trying to figure this out bc my man's ex popped up on mine saying this and I definitely have never been sent her profile or even been to her TikTok page before."

While some believe TikTok is recommending profiles affiliated with people you've interacted with (like an ex or their ex-partner), others think it might have to do with sharing TikTok links with others. But if no one has shared a link to a suggested account, why would TikTok include the "shared with you" tag on their profile?

While TikTok hasn't provided a clear explanation for the "shared with you" tag, a logical assumption is that it relates to interactions with links or content. For example, if you sent a TikTok to your ex and later broke up, TikTok isn't concerned with your personal business but is aware of past interactions on the platform. Because of this, TikTok could recommend their account and attach the "shared with you" tag.

Another possible reason the tag appears could be if the person is associated with someone you know or follow, perhaps suggesting TikTok is trying to connect people with shared interests.

Many TikTok users have noticed the "shared with you" tag appearing on their ex's accounts.

It seems several social media users have noticed a pattern with the "shared with you" tag appearing, and they're not happy about it, especially since it's often showing up on their ex's accounts. Anyone who's gone through a breakup knows that once you're split from your partner, the last thing you want is constant reminders of their existence.

One person wrote on Reddit, "Very curious about this bc I've just got this but with my ex, we've both unfollowed each other. Why would they suggest someone after mutual unfollowing? Like c'mon." Another chimed in, "I have the same thing under my ex's account in the suggested accounts area. Her family members are popping up and also say 'shared with you' but I don't have any of them in my contacts or any affiliation anywhere else. I wish TikTok would define these things clearly."