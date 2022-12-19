The Acronym HG Is Currently Trending on TikTok, but What Does It Mean?

Acronyms are constant in the world of TikTok. While some acronyms leave TikTok users stumped — from IMSG meaning instant messaging games to DTN standing in for don’t trust no one — there are others that are pretty simple to figure out. Case in point: HG.

So, what does HG mean on TikTok? Hint: It shares the same meaning as describing your go-to beauty or personal care product.