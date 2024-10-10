Home > Entertainment > Disney Disney Offers Hurricane PB&J Sandwich Kits for Stranded Guests, But They Are Not Free "The way my mouth DROPPED when I saw they were charging for these." By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 10 2024, 4:11 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

No good deed goes unpunished — unless you are a billion-dollar corporation. Ahead of Hurricane Milton making landfall in Florida, Disney put together peanut butter and jelly sandwich kits for guests stranded at the theme park and its affiliated resorts.

However, after a video of the sandwich bags was shared on TikTok, many called out the company for not offering the food for free.

Disney gets called out for selling hurricane prep sandwich bags.

In the video uploaded by @alyssaksprake, a self-proclaimed Disney mama, you can see the sandwich kit being offered by Disney. It included a full-sized jar of Jiffy peanut butter and Smucker's jelly, as well as a loaf of bread and utensils to help assemble the sandwich.

However, viewers quickly realized they were not being donated by Disney but rather being sold amid the natural catastrophe for $10 each. The company also decided to discount select games, puzzles, and crafts by 25% to provide some entertainment to guests who won't be able to enjoy the theme park.

"Such a good idea and they discounted board games," Alyssa captioned the video, loving the gesture. Her comment section had a very different opinion on Disney seemingly capitalizing on Hurricane Milton and guests who could not evacuate.

"Disney should have given them FREE!," one person wrote before another added, "First 5 seconds I think aww what a lovely thing to do Disney. Then see $10 wow don't you have enough money Disney." A third chimed in, "The way my mouth DROPPED when I saw they were charging for these."

Some applauded Disney for being thoughtful, and keeping the price reasonable.

Not everyone hated the price of the sandwich bags — especially given the current costs of groceries. "Can I just say this is a decent deal can’t even get peanut butter, jelly, and a loaf of bread for $10 at Publix," one commenter wrote. The uploader agreed, responding, "Haha right it also comes with utensils and they’re full size jars & loafs of bread."

Another pointed out, "Considering a single Uncrustable at Disney is like $76... This is a great deal." Considering that Disney is currently valued at over $200 billion, we think they could have given out PB&J sandwiches to its guests free of cost.