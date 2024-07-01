Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Man Reorders Same Grocery List From Two Years Ago to Check Inflation — It Cost Three Times More "Investors must have another record year." By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 1 2024, Published 12:26 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @sewerlidd

A Walmart shopper compared the cost of the same 45-item shopping order he made from the retailer two years ago versus today and he was stunned by how much more expensive everything is in the present. Sewerlidd (@sewerlidd) on TikTok claims that there was a 400 percent increase after he hit the "reorder all" option to replicate his order from the past.

Numerous TikTokers said that they, too, are stunned by how much pricier everything is today when compared to just a few years ago; however, there were other folks who said that they did the same thing with previous orders they had made and their modern-day prices didn't leap nearly as high.

"I feel like I'm going to be sick. I just like looked through my Walmart history and I found this Walmart order from two years ago for the whole month worth of groceries; 45 items cost $126 a whole month of groceries just for me basically," the man says while moving his head out of the way to show the green screen image capture from the Walmart app showing off his order for $126.67.

He then points his finger to the "reorder all" button that allows him to replicate the same exact monthly order. "But, I did notice this 'reorder all' button and I wanted to see how much it would cost now," he says, expressing his curiosity in knowing just how badly inflation will have ravaged this order.

And as it turns out ... it's a lot. He moves out of the way of the screenshot to show the new price tag is a whopping $414.39: "Now, this order of 45 items for one month would've cost $414," Sewerlidd exclaims.

He rubs in eyes in what looks like disbelief: "That is four times more, how the f---, how? Like? What?" he says, speaking directly into the camera again. Commenters who responded to Sewerlidd's video reported that they, too, are also feeling the burn.

One person remarked that grocery store prices are getting so bad that they're running out of more and more items to cut from their shopping lists: "I used to spend $180 for two weeks for my family of four and the dog. I am now spending upwards of $430 and trying to figure out what else I can cut. Sorry, kids ,you don't get barbecue sauce."

Another TikToker said that they've had to force themselves to completely change their diet to primarily eating cold cut and deli slices: "And this is why I went from buying healthy food to only buying sandwich materials."

One person replied: "Life isn’t affordable anymore. I’m not sure how my family of four is even eating these days!" Another individual remarked that the problem is with current U.S. government leadership: "Vote Trump. Duh Biden did this," they wrote, which unsurprisingly started a chorus of familiar arguments and counterpoints of political leadership.

Whoever is at fault for the destruction of the United States economy, it irrefutably worsened since 2021, with inflation reaching a 40-year-high the following year in June of 2022.

One commenter said that this is a prime example of business upper management providing the highest possible margins of returns for their investors: "Investors must have another record year."

Someone else slammed political leadership for the costs of goods and services in the United States now: "And on the presidential debate they had the nerve to say the groceries we bought two years ago would cost $20 more today … I WISH."

However, there were some folks who said that either Sewerlidd's order contained a bunch of items that have drastically gone up in price over the course of just a couple of years, or that he was fibbing about the total cost for internet clout.

That's because there were several users who said that they did the same thing as he did — scroll through their previous orders and hit the reorder all button to compare current prices with past ones. They said that the expenditure increases were nowhere near as steep as the ones he cited.

"I just tried this with a 2021 order (49 items) and the difference was only $9," one wrote. "I’ll believe this guy after he screen records the whole process because it was a negligible difference for me too," someone else wrote.

"I did it with several orders from 2022, very minor difference," one user on the app wrote. Whereas another penned: "Yes. I did mine from 2021. 30 percent increase — still too much. Nonetheless, nowhere close to 400 percent."