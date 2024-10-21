Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “God’s Gonna Pay for This” — Server Says Bizarre Customer Tried Paying With Numbers "Lock the doors and call the police?" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 21 2024, 11:28 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @girlypopzonly

A server shared the bizarre way a customer got away without paying a massive restaurant bill — by writing random numbers on their receipt and saying that God would ultimately take care of the cost. Girly (@girlypopzonly) posted about a strange encounter she had with a restaurant customer and throngs of TikTokers are criticizing her and her restaurant for letting the patron get away with it.

"You guys, tell me why I'm at work. Some lady sits down at my table and she literally orders an appetizer, an alcoholic beverage. She orders some lobster, some steak, she goes h.a.m., and I'm like this is gonna be a big check. So I'm like yeah helping her out everything's good, everything's fine."

However, everything was not good and not fine, as the TikToker highlights further along in her video. Then when I bring the check to her, 'Here you go whenever you're ready take your time,'" she says, echoing what she told the customer. "I come back she writes a bunch of numbers on the receipt. And I'm like did she write her phone number? Like does she want her rewards, her points?"

Girly said that when she questioned the customer about what the numbers meant, she had the following exchange with the patron. "She's like no that's what I'm paying with. With the numbers that she wrote on the receipt. And I'm like oh, and in my head I'm like she wrote down her credit card number. But we don't do manual credit cards."

Trying to work with the customer, the TikToker relayed what happened next: "So I tell her we do not do manual credit cards I'm sorry do you have a physical card or cash? And she says I've always paid like this with you before. And I'm like no, and I look closer to the numbers and the numbers say 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, so I'm like she literally just wrote the numbers down."

It's at this point in her exchange with the diner that Girly decides to get a manager involved. "I'm like no we don't do that. She's like I always pay like this and I'm like. So anyways I call my manager over to the table and my manager walks over and says what's going on. And the lady tells her like I always pay like this and she's like ma'am this is not even a credit card number."

The server continued with her story. "The lady's like, 'You know what? I'm not gonna argue, God's gonna pay for this.' God's got this. She gets up, grabs her bag, and walks out." Stunned that the customer would invoke a higher entity in her defense of running out on a restaurant tab, Girly assuredly said the Lord probably wasn't going to help someone be a thief.

"And like I'm sorry yes, I believe in God, but like, he does not got you ... with this food. Like you have to pay your meal it was a big check. She got so much. And she walked out and I was just like. And obviously we're not gonna tackle her for it."

Girly explained that they didn't physically accost the woman over not paying for her meal, but highlighted how the situation is an example of the types of crazy customers folks in the food service industry have to respond to, in the moment, quite consistently.

"Like this is stuff we deal with on a regular basis. I have so many crazy stories of stuff that actually happened at my job. It's crazy like being a server cracks me up because the stuff you see is the stuff you see in movies," she said.

Several TikTokers who responded to her video seemed equally shocked by the exchange she had with the customer. One person couldn't seem to understand why they didn't notify the authorities as the woman clearly engaged in an act of theft. "OMG just call the police," they wrote.

Someone else wrote they were also baffled that if the restaurant wasn't going to take any sort of action against the diner that posting the video was kind of pointless: "If y’all aren’t going to do anything, what was the point of posting this video."

Another remarked that this type of behavior from a customer would probably get rid of any belief in a higher divine power that created human beings in their image. "After this ... u still believe in god? LMFAO," the TikTok user penned.

But it seemed like there were a lot of folks who were just miffed that the customer was able to freely walk away from the table after pulling such a bold stunt. "Well you let her get away with it so she was right and you were wrong ... girl have some self-preservation," they remarked.

Source: TikTok | @girlypopzonly