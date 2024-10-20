Home > Viral News > Trending Woman Returns Cheating, Undocumented Boyfriend Back to Mexico — Without Him Noticing "I was deceived, but I will never be used. That was my revenge." By Anna Quintana Published Oct. 20 2024, 12:23 p.m. ET Source: TikTok

Who doesn't love a good storytime TikTok video? Scorned women tend to have the best ones, just ask Reesa Teesa, whose "Who TF Did I Marry?" series landed her a TV deal. However, another woman just shared her story involving a cheating boyfriend who may just take the cake.

In her video, TikToker @monts.user555 details how she caught her boyfriend cheating and sneakily took him back to Mexico, where he is from, and he is unable to return to the States.

Source: TikTok

A woman revealed how she caught her boyfriend cheating and took him back to Mexico without him noticing.

In the seven-minute-long, Spanish-language video, the woman, who identifies herself as a Virgo and speaks, revealed that she first realized her boyfriend was cheating when they got back from a vacation together and she wanted to send photos to herself from his phone. She quickly noticed that he had a lot of messages on Snapchat that he had saved.

Since you are able to see saved messages on Snapchat, she took a look, and discovered photos and that he had the senders saved in his phone as contacts. "I need revenge," she told her followers after revealing she went into the bathroom and cried. "I wanted revenge, and I started thinking, 'What can I do?"

She went on to add that she helped him get to the United States, so she felt extra betrayed by the infidelity. So, she decided that she would take him back to Mexico, without him noticing. At the time, she lived two hours away from San Antonio, which is two hours away from Laredo. So, she told her boyfriend they were going to Six Flags in San Antonio, but her plan was to actually drop him off in Laredo.

She offered to drive, and told her boyfriend to sleep and she would let him know when they arrived. "Well, I brought him, I will return him," she added. It wasn't until the second checkpoint going into Mexico that her boyfriend, who had been sleeping the whole time, realized what was happening.

Source: TikTok

"Why are you doing this to me," the woman says her boyfriend asked. "I told him. You want to be a bastard, well, be a bastard.... You are not going to use me. I am going to leave you here." And she did. She shared that she gave him a $1 bill, and all he had on him was his cellphone. She also added that she has no regrets about her decision to leave him in Mexico.

For me, it's the best thing I've ever done," she said. "I was deceived, but I will never be used. That was my revenge. To this day, I do not feel bad."

Source: TikTok

Her followers were very divided over what she did to get back at her cheating boyfriend.

As expected, while many supported her decision to take her boyfriend, who was clearly not grateful, back to Mexico, many others thought it was a bit extreme. "She was unsatisfied with her purchase so she returned it. Good for you for not letting him use you," one person commented before another added, "Genius…..This will go down in history as one of the best revenge stories."

