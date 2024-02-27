Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Reesa Teesa Debunks Rumors She Made Over $80K From “Who TF Did I Marry” TikTok Series Reesa said the claims about her earnings are “wildly inaccurate” and that she’s “not quitting my day job” anytime soon. By Elizabeth Randolph Feb. 27 2024, Published 12:39 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@reesamteesa

In mid-February 2024, TikTok influencer Reesa Teesa (@reesamteesa) had the internet in a digital chokehold with her series, “Who TF Did I Marry?” Reesa’s collection of 50 videos dedicated to her relationship with her ex-husband, Jerome McCoy, was a must-see tale of how she mistakenly married a man she calls a “pathological liar.” Since Reesa posted her first “Who TF Did I Marry” video on Feb. 14, 2023, the videos have reached millions of views, with the initial video reaching over 36 million.

Reesa has also received attention from national news publications and countless references on TikTok. While some think she’s swimming in cash for telling her almost unbelievable story, Reesa shared the truth behind how much money she made from her account. See how much (or how little) she made from her TikToks.

Did TikTok pay Reesa Teesa? The “Who TF Did I Marry” influencer’s earnings explained.

As millions watched Reesa be vulnerable online for multiple days, many felt she deserved significant coins for sharing her truth. Amid her success from the videos, several reports on TikTok suggested she made approximately $80-100,000.

One TikTok creator, Brooke Dragon (@brookedoesbusiness), broke down how much Reesa could’ve made through the app’s Creator Fund. According to Brooke, Reesa earned approximately $82,840, which she found by calculating the series’ page view count, which was reportedly 207 million at the time, plus 165 million For Your Page (FYP) views, which resulted in 82,840 qualified views.

After reports surfaced about how much money Reesa made from TikTok, she posted another video sharing her actual earnings from the videos. In a video posted on Feb. 24 titled “Saturday Night Shenanigans,” Reesa said the statements about her making $80,000 off the “Who TF Did I Marry” videos are “wildly inaccurate.”

“For the people who think I've made 80,000, 100,000, 300,000, I am so sorry to disappoint you,but the actual number is nowhere near,” Reesa confessed. “I am not quitting my day job.”

Reesa Teesa said she was suspended from TikTok’s creator fund.

Reesa explained she didn’t start making any money from TikTok’s creator fund until midway through her video series. She said once she was in the creator fund, the videos qualified to make money were “based off of the eligible views,” which didn’t add up to anything close to $80K.

Reesa also said she stopped earning anything from her video after TikTok suspended her from the creator fund. The influencer stated she was suspended for having “multiple violations,” including re-uploading several videos in the series, which is a TikTok no-no.

She said the suspension would last for 30 days, and, in the meantime, she must create all of her new videos for free. “I am not making any money from the videos,” Reesa told her millions of viewers. “I am merely making these videos from the heart.”

Reesa Teesa said another TikTok series is in the works.

Despite getting suspended from TikTok and not being a full-time influencer yet, Reesa plans to find other ways to monetize her content. Later, in her “Saturday Night Shenanigans” video, she said she had an idea for another series of videos. However, she promises it won’t be like her 50-part “Who TF Did I Marry” saga, but instead will be “just something that I can document, and talk to you guys about.”