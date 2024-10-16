Home > Viral News > Influencers Ruby Franke's Eldest Daughter Shari Announces She Wrote a Book "My memoir 'The House of My Mother' is coming out on Jan. 7, 2025. After years of silence, I’m finally sharing MY story in my own words." By Ivy Griffith Published Oct. 16 2024, 2:18 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @sharilfranke

The world was spellbound with horror as the story of Ruby Franke and her children broke around the world. Ruby was a popular #MomTok influencer who was abusing her children behind the scenes. It all came roaring out in 2023 when her then-12-year-old son fled the home of Ruby's business partner and sought help at a neighbor's house.

Neighbors called police and the abuse was revealed. Ruby had been restraining, starving, and otherwise abusing her children, all to make her picture-perfect MomTok life a reality. She was arrested in 2023, was charged with aggravated child abuse, and remains in jail. Her eldest daughter Shari cut ties with the family in 2022 after years of a strained relationship. Now, the university student is speaking out through the book she has written: The House of My Mother.

Ruby Franke's daughter Shari Franke wrote a book offering a glimpse into her childhood.

Shari is finally opening up about her own experiences and telling her story her way. When her mother was arrested in 2023, Shari posted an image of police outside the house with text reading, "Finally." After years of abuse at her mother's hands and the discomfort of living under intense public scrutiny, the eldest Franke daughter has given her story a voice.

In an Instagram post announcing the book, Shari wrote, "For the last year, I’ve been working on a project close to my heart, and I’m now ready to announce that my memoir, The House of My Mother, is coming out on Jan. 7, 2025. After years of silence, I’m finally sharing MY story in my own words."

She continued, "This book will cover the painful journey and experiences of growing up under intense public scrutiny. For years, millions tuned in, captivated by our lives, unaware of the darker realities that unfolded behind the scenes. And for the first time, I share my journey of finding myself outside of my childhood home. The House of My Mother is my story of resilience, truth, and finding my own voice amidst the chaos."

Shari has cut ties with her infamous mother.

Even before news broke about Ruby's actions and those of her business partner, Jodi Hildebrandt, Shari didn't feel good about being in close proximity to her mother's house.

On the Into the Light podcast in April 2023, Shari opened up about what led her to cutting ties with her mother. She explained, "I noticed when I would leave my family, I would just feel spiritually drained." She added, "I just wouldn’t feel great. I would overhear conversations and find myself, internally, like, 'This isn’t right, this isn’t OK.'” In 2022 after Shari left, Ruby's husband Kevin Franke also left, and abuse against the children appears to have escalated in the year after.

When Ruby was arrested, Shari added to an Instagram story, "Today has been a big day. Me and my family are so glad justice is being served. We’ve been trying to tell the police and CPS for years about this, and so glad they finally decided to step up.”