TwoSet Violin Are Ending After More Than a Decade of Working Together TwoSet Violin are breaking up after more than a decade of making content together. By Joseph Allen Published Oct. 15 2024, 11:10 a.m. ET

The internet has created many influencers who each have their own specific niche, but few niches have been more firmly colonized than the classical music scene. TwoSet Violin is a pair of Australian violinists named Brett Yang and Eddy Chen who post about all things violin and classical music on their YouTube channel.

Now, news is spreading that the duo are ending their creative output, and they've offered their fans no warning about the end of their partnership. Here's what we know about what happened to the duo, and why they might be breaking up.

Source: Instagram/@twosetviolin

What happened to TwoSet Violin?

In a post on Instagram, TwoSet announced the end of their creative collaboration. "This will be the last piece of content we post as TwoSet Violin. It’s been a wild ride with you all for the last 11 years. We’ve all grown up together and it’s kinda surreal that we’re ending our chapter here," the post readds. "Thank you for all the laughs, the genuine encounters in real life and all the special moments we’ve had with you online and offline. Much love, Brett and Eddy."

The pair didn't offer any reason for the end of their partnership, so we don't know exactly what caused them to end their partnership. Following the news that they would be ending their channel, though, many people posted comments that emphasized the tremendous impact they had had on music in general, and specifically on the world of classical music.

"So many congrats on a job well done! And thank you for everything you have done for the musical community. Not just classical! You guys rock," one person wrote. "I am a retired orchestra teacher. You have no idea how many young string students you have inspired to play and practice a stringed instrument. Your humorous take on all things music has provided comic relief and fun throughout my teaching career in my classroom," another person added.

TwoSet Apparel is going through a final sale.

The duo's clothing brand is also doing a final sale at the moment, offering discounts on various items as they apparently prepare to shut the store down for good. They've also pulled many of their videos off of YouTube, leaving only 29. The duo's videos were based around poking fun at themselves and at some of the conventions of classical music, while also occasionally drawing attention to important issues like mental health.

In addition to a successful YouTube channel with more than 4 million subscribers, the duo also toured around the world in a show that was a combination of a comedy act and a classical performance. It's unclear what the duo's future holds, but it seems that they have decided their time creating things together as run its course.