The Violinist in 'A Fabled Holiday' Is a Real-Life Dancing, Violin-Playing Sensation

Brooke revealed her favorite scene from A Fabled Holiday when she spoke to Harlton Empire about her time on set. She revealed that her favorite scene was when, "The violinist, Lindsey Stirling, performs a song from her new album [Snow Waltz]. We were outside in a beautiful field, the sun had gone down, Christmas lights were glowing all around us, and Lindsey's stunning music was playing on a loudspeaker. It was a Hallmark moment come to life!"

So who is the Fabled Holiday violinist, you ask? Keep reading to learn more about Lindsey.