The 2022 Rockefeller Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony Has a Full Roster of Performers
The iconic Rockefeller Christmas tree in New York City is ready to be lit once again. Locals and visitors from all across the globe will gather around the iconic New York City Christmas staple, eager to see it illuminated with lights for the first time this holiday season.
In addition to the lighting itself, there will be a whole lineup of Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting performers for the 2022 ceremony. So who are they?
We've got the full roster for you here, so keep reading for details!
Who are the 2022 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting performers?
Buckle up because it's a long list!
According to NBC (where the live special is airing, FYI), the list of Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting performers includes Andrea Bocelli, Jimmie Allen, Virginia Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Katharine McPhee, Alicia Keys, Maya Rudolph, Mickey Guyton, Amy Poehler, the Radio City Rockettes (obviously), the Muppets of Sesame Street, Dan + Shay, Blake Shelton, the Shindellas, and Louis York, among others.
Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will also be there to act as #Christmascouplegoals and also to sing a duet of their song, "You Make It Feel Like Christmas," (cue the awws).
What time is the 2022 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting special?
The quintessential New York tradition will be televised live with a two-hour special on NBC on Nov. 30, 2022, from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST.
According to a report from Travel + Leisure, the 2022 Rockefeller Christmas tree was brought from Queensbury, N.Y. to New York City on Nov. 12, 2022. The tree weighs 50 tons and will be illuminated with 50,000 multi-colored LED lights and a 900-pound Swarovski star topper. Did we mention the star topper is covered in 3 million crystals?
If you just happen to be in New York City during the actual Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony, you are welcome to watch it, as the event is free and open to the public.
However, be forewarned — if you want a good spot for the first official 2022 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting, you'll have to get there early in the morning! (We know, there's always a catch isn't there?)
How long will the Rockefeller Christmas tree be lit for this holiday season?
After the tree is lit for the first time during the 2022 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony, the tree will remain lit every day from 6 a.m. to midnight. It will stay illuminated for 24 hours on Christmas Day, and from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. EST on New Year's Eve.
Make sure that you don't miss the official broadcast of the 2022 Rockefeller Christmas tree lighting ceremony with a whole array of talented performers on NBC on Nov. 30 from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST.