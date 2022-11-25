What Is Great American Family Channel, Candace Cameron Bure’s New Employer?

In case you missed it, when The Wall Street Journal asked if Great American Family would feature same-sex couples as leads in its TV movies, like Hallmark Channel does, Candace said, “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

That comment drew scorn from people like GLAAD president and CEO Sarah Kate Ellis, who called it “irresponsible and hurtful” for the actress “to use tradition as a guise for exclusion.”

Here’s more information about Bure’s new employer.