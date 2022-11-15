Candace Cameron Bure Is Not Shy About Her Political Viewpoints

"The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now," she explained about her 2015-2016 tenure on The View and the pressures of representing conservative viewpoints. "There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard."

When Donald Trump, who she supported, won the Presidency in 2016, Candace departed from The View.