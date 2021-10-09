Chip and Joanna Gaines Say Claims of Homophobia and Racism Are 'So Far From Who We Are'

In 2016, Chip and Joanna Gaines ’ church became a PR nightmare for the couple when reporters discovered that their pastor had preached anti-gay beliefs. And four and a half years later, Chip and Joanna’s political donation to his sister put the Fixer Upper duo in the middle of a debate about critical race theory.

And only recently have the Gaines responded to claims that they’re homophobic or racist. “That’s the stuff that keeps me up,” Joanna said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter this July.

Read on for more about the controversies…