Planning a Trip to Waco? 5 Homes Featured on 'Fixer Upper' Are Available to Rent

Who hasn't fallen in love with Chip and Joanna Gaines?

The reality television couple has made a name for themselves outside of their small town of Waco, Texas by building a lifestyle brand known as Magnolia.

The pair initially got their start by running a home goods store in their town and by renovating homes. If you've watched Fixer Upper, you know that Chip and Joanna can take any rundown and dilapidated home and turn it into a work of art.