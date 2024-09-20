Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Are Taylor Frankie Paul and Ruby Franke Related? The World Wants to Know Both have been arrested, albeit for different reasons, and both have divided the internet into people who still love them no matter what, and those who wish they'd go away. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 20 2024, 5:43 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@taylorfrankiepaul, YouTube/@Law &Crime Network

Influencers are a dime a dozen, and a few make it big. But Taylor Frankie Paul and Ruby Franke both managed to carve out names for themselves in a heavily over-saturated niche: parenting on social media. The fact that they're both parenting influencers and that they look strikingly alike has made the internet wonder if they share more than occupations.

Of course, the similarities run even more deeply. Both have been arrested, albeit for different reasons, and both have divided the internet into people who still love them no matter what, and those who wish they'd go away. Here's what we know about their potentially shared blood.

Are Taylor Frankie Paul and Ruby Franke Related?

Despite the fact that they look like sisters, perhaps even twins, Taylor and Ruby do not appear to be related. Not only do they not share surnames, but they don't appear to have any connections beyond the surface.

However, that hasn't stopped people from speculating. They both have hooded, almond-shaped eyes, similar eyebrows, forehead, nose, and chin ratios, similar cheeks, and very similar smiles. Add similar body styles, and it's easy to understand why people would be confused.

Yet there does not appear to be any relation. There is, however, an eerie connection that has people side-eyeing other family influencers and wondering if anyone truly wholesome is actually making content on the internet.

Taylor and Ruby share some uncomfortable similarities.

What Taylor and Ruby do share beyond being parenting influencers is the fact that they have both been arrested for violence against their own family members, albeit in different ways.

Ruby was sentenced in early 2024 in connection to child abuse charges after a horrific secret was unveiled about her children. Despite her rosy outlook online, the Franke house was hiding dark secrets which included what prosecutors called a "concentration camp-like setting."

Ruby later admitted to horrifically abusing her children; abuse which only came to an end when her 12-year-old son escaped and begged for help from neighbors. When he showed up looking for help, the child sported marks from being restrained. Both Ruby and her business partner Jodi Hildebrandt pleaded guilty to six counts of aggravated child abuse, a second-degree felony. Ruby could spend the rest of her life in prison.

Meanwhile, Taylor's crimes were targeted against a romantic partner. In 2023, she was arrested for misdemeanor charges of assault, criminal mischief, and commission of domestic violence in the presence of a child. Taylor threw heavy items, including metal chairs, at her boyfriend Dakota Mortensen, injuring him and damaging his vehicle.

Taylor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in a deal that dismissed the charges with prejudice. As part of the deal, she, "must obtain both a substance abuse evaluation and a domestic violence evaluation” and “must not violate any laws above a minor traffic violation." Although both Taylor and Ruby committed shocking crimes, it's not because it runs in the family.