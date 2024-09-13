Who Is 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Star Dakota Mortensen's Ex-Wife?
If you are a Real Housewives kind of reality TV fan and you haven't watched The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, you're definitely missing out. The new Hulu series follows a group of women who are all a part of something called Mormon MomTok. MomTok came together because of Taylor Frankie Paul, and their following quickly grew. However, MomTok imploded when Taylor announced that she was getting a divorce from her then-husband, Tate Paul. However, it was not the divorce itself that shocked people.
Taylor said that she was in a soft swinging group with her husband, but she stepped outside of the group's rules and cheated on Tate. She also noted that other MomTok couples were in the group, so naturally, fans wanted to know who those people were. After her divorce, Taylor began seeing Dakota Mortensen. Their relationship has been rocky from the start, and Dakota has a checkered past. He and Taylor do have another thing in common: They were both married once before. Who is Dakota's ex-wife?
Dakota Mortensen was married once before, to a woman named Kenna Hopkins.
Dakota got married to Kenna Hopkins in 2015, according to the wedding registry they had set up, and it's unclear exactly when they decided to get divorced. Someone who claims to be friends with Kenna went into detail about what purportedly led to the end of their marriage. In a Reddit post, they said, "The marriage ended when she found him HEATING HIS HEROIN UP ON ALUMINUM FOIL IN THEIR GUEST BATHROOM." The post also said that Kenna is a great person, and they're glad she left him.
Dakota's issues with drug use and addiction was brought up on 'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.'
The person claiming to be a friend of Kenna's had a lot to say about Dakota. They accused him of being fame-hungry, purporting that he'd been trying to get on TV for the past 10 years, in addition to his problems with addiction. Fans of MomTok and Secret Lives were concerned that Dakota had relapsed both on the show and after. He got so many questions asking whether or not he relapsed that he took time to set the record straight via social media, saying he did not relapse; he just has wild eyes.
Dakota wants to marry Taylor, but Taylor's fans think it would be a huge mistake.
One major goal Dakota seemed to have in Secret Lives was to get engaged to Taylor. His desire to get married was a big red flag, and Kenna's alleged friend said that is tied more to his desire for fame. They believe he "slithered in Taylor's DM's for his next shot at fame and clearly immediately tried to get her pregnant." Taylor's fans don't like the way he tries to control her, which the thread also said, "Extremely jealous, paranoid, and controlling just like how he acts in this show."