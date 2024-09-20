Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikToker Tianna Robillard Shocks with New NFL Dating Prospect After Nasty Breakup The social media star recently went through a nasty breakup with one NFL star ... and now appears to be dating another. By Ivy Griffith Published Sept. 20 2024, 12:06 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@tiannarobillard

Forget Taylor Swift, TikTok star Tianna Robillard is the new "First Lady of the NFL" making waves with her relationship. Or rather, relationships.

The social media star recently went through a nasty breakup with one NFL star ... and now appears to be dating another. So which star is Tianna dating now, and who did she date before? This is the low-down on the social media star who has stirred up the bee hive.

Tianna Robillard stirs drama with new dating interest.

The Minnesota Vikings are having a pretty good year so far, but there's a bit of a distraction this season. All eyes are now on one thing in particular: the NFL's newest couple

Vikings linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. was spotted celebrating with his new girlfriend on the field after the game, which was none other than TikToker Tianna. She dropped a hint on social media after the game as well, sharing pictures of herself in Vikings gear and quoting Lizzo's song, "Truth Hurts." She captioned the photos, "Fresh photos with the bomb lighting." The song lyrics continue, "New man on the Minnesota Vikings."

Tianna, who has over 2 million followers on TikTok, was embracing Ivan as the two celebrated a sweet moment, seemingly not caring that the world was watching. But the world was, indeed, watching. Because it wasn't that long ago that Tianna was in the arms of another NFL player. A player who broke her heart.

Tianna's messy breakup with another NFL star is raising some questions.

Back in April of 2024, Tianna had just said, "yes," to marrying Cincinnati Bengals offensive guard Cody Ford. Unfortunately, their plans for wedded bliss would not last.

Just two months later, in June 2024, they split up. At the end of May, Tianna went to Paris on a girls' trip and felt like things were a little off with her newly-minted fiancé. When she returned home, her worst fears were apparently confirmed as she received a message that Cody was deceiving her.

On Alix Earle's podcast, Hot Mess, Tianna recounted how the discovery occurred. “I looked through my messages and I found what I needed." The TikToker said she, “got receipts” that Cody had been cheating. And without hesitation, she ended things. She knew there was no salvaging things, because nothing felt real. Tianna told Alix of Cody's behavior, "You got down on one knee a month before this, like who am I with?”