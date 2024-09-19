Whitney Leavitt Twerks in Front of Her Baby's Jaundice Bili Light in Resurfaced TikTok Video

No one works harder than Whitney Leavitt when she's defending herself for a TikTok dancing video that she posted years ago. And even though she has yet to address the resurfaced video of herself dancing in front of her infant in a bassinet under a bili light for jaundice, TikTok users are talking about it plenty.

Fans of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives saw Whitney address the RSV video she posted on TikTok well before the Hulu show came to fruition. In that video, she danced next to her infant, who had been diagnosed with RSV and who was in a hospital room. This time around, it seems to be a similar situation, and some fans of the show can't believe the video has gone under the radar.

Whitney Leavitt dances in front of her baby's bili light that treats jaundice.

In the video that has resurfaced a long time after Whitney originally posted it on TikTok, she is dancing next to her baby's bassinet. Text on the screen explains that the blue tube that you see against the side of the bassinet is actually part of a bili light to treat her infant's jaundice. While text appears on-screen to explain what the light is and what it does, Whitney dances and even twerks.

A bili light is used to treat jaundice in infants. Jaundice happens when a baby has too much bilirubin in their blood, and it causes a yellowing of the skin. In order to get the bilirubin, a yellow pigment that forms in the liver, out of the body, a special light called a bili light is used to draw it out of the body.

Whitney's video is just 10 seconds long, but to many, it's another example of her being tone deaf to a serious situation involving her kids. One user commented under the re-posted video on TikTok, "No because when my newborn had to be on this I was a MESSS." Another shared, "No bc my newborn was hospitalized for elevated bilirubin and it was a nightmare."

What has Whitney said about the bili light dancing video?

So far, Whitney hasn't opened up about the bili light video. There is the chance that she brings it up in a future season of Secret Lives, though, not unlike she did with the RSV video when prompted. Especially if this video gets as much flack as the other one did.