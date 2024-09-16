'Secret Lives of Mormon Wives' Fans Discuss Rumors About Whitney Leavitt's Husband on Grindr

The past few weeks have been a whirlwind for the cast of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, particularly for Whitney Leavitt. The reality TV villain is grappling with the rumors about her husband, Conner, allegedly having a profile on a dating app.

This sticky situation unfolds in Season 1 of the new reality series — and although Whitney claims Conner was reportedly spotted on Tinder, some viewers have reason to believe it might have been Grindr instead.

Whitney Leavitt's husband, Conner, has allegedly been spotted on Grindr.

During the series premiere of the Hulu reality show, Whitney's best friend, Mayci Neeley, admits in a confessional that she saw a post in the "MomTok Gossip" subreddit claiming they saw Conner on Tinder.

Whitney initially dismisses the post as a rumor, but later in the episode, she and Conner address the Tinder cheating scandal. On their couch, the couple admits that it's all true and that they covered it up to protect their family.

However, on Sept. 10, 2024, a fan in the "Secrets of Mormon Wives" subreddit suggested that Conner was actually found on Grindr, not Tinder. "I've been seeing this on Instagram a LOT, Conner was found on Grindr NOT Tinder," the Reddit user wrote. "Does anyone have the tea on this??"

A subsequent comment claimed that a coworker's friend, who is connected to the show, said Conner was on Grindr and that his presence on Tinder might have been a cover.

"[He] was also on Tinder but either looking for men there, men [and] women both, or as a cover," the Reddit user said. The fan also speculated that the purported porn addiction was a pretext, as cheating with women would be more acceptable in Mormon culture than being attracted to men.

Now, this information has not been verified — so it should be taken with a grain of salt. Additionally, speculating about someone's sexuality is very invasive and inappropriate, so we must handle such discussions with sensitivity.