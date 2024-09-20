Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Former Landlord Recalls How She Unknowingly Gifted Crack Pipes to Tenants’ Children "The neighbor kids gone love these." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Sept. 20 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @dollyday800

TikToker Dolly Day (@dollyday800) shared a mortifying, but hilarious in retrospect, story involving her time as a landlord. At the time, she accidentally gave a bunch of kids gifts that could've gotten both them and their parents in loads of trouble with local authorities.

Dolly begins her video by looking into the camera and telling her followers that they're "not going to believe this." She says that she ended up getting a phone call from an old friend who reminded her of a crazy story involving an old trailer park that Dolly used to run.

She says that she had a dumpster set up for everybody to put their trash away, but that none of the tenants would actually take it upon themselves to put their garbage inside of the container — they'd just leave it on the side. Dolly went on to say that because people would leave their trash bags outside, bits of garbage would get strewn all over the place.

So she decided to help the neighborhood kids out while helping herself out too and give them a dollar per every bag of trash they managed to fill up so she could throw away. Dolly said that kids would still go inside of their houses and grab the cash out of the kitchen to finesse the system and Dolly said that even when they did that, she'd still give them a buck regardless.

Dolly became a beloved fixture of the trailer park. Kids would see her pull up inside her yellow Volkswagen Beetle that she drove and found out it was time to make a few bucks. They also all wanted to check out the inside of the buggy and admire the interior, including a little plant she had inside of a "test tube" she used for decoration inside of her car.

One day as she was driving to the trailer park she realized she was out of trash bags, so she decided to go to a corner store and pick up a pack. While there, she noticed that there were tiny versions of the same miniature test tubes with flowers sticking out of them for sale at the store.

Source: TikTok | @dollyday800

She ended up buying a whole tray of the little vases to give to the kids in the trailer park as a gift. She said that the cashier looked at her like she's "got two heads," which Dolly initially attributed to the fact that she was getting so many at once. The TikToker couldn't understand what the big deal was, but eventually she ended up getting her way and she was able to get the entire tray of the glass little tubes.

When she finally made it to the trailer park, she managed to get everything over to the kids and told them that the miniature vases weren't meant for playing with outside but that they were for decoration, so they should be brought inside.

All of the kids were happy, and she told them to bring the gifts inside before they could come back outdoors to get their cash for trash. Everything was going fine — the kids came back outdoors to collect their garbage.

Source: TikTok | @dollyday800

While they were doing that, one of Dolly's tenants came outside to speak with her. She called Dolly a great landlord and said that she was a great person, but she ended up doing something that really wasn't OK.

Dolly, puzzled, asked her what the problem was. The tenant ended up showing her one of the little test tubes, and Dolly immediately said that she told the kids they were made out of glass and were meant to be used for decoration.

The woman shook her head and asked Miss Dolly if she knew what they were, and Dolly was still pushing back, stating that they were just smaller versions of the decoration that she had on her Volkswagen Beetle.

Source: TikTok | @dollyday800

But the tenant informed her this wasn't the case. "She said: Miss Dolly these are crack pipes. ... This is what crackheads buy. That's what they use for crack cocaine." Horrified, Miss Dolly exclaimed, "No!" and then the tenant asked her who she gave them to.

"All the dang kids," Miss Dolly said, which prompted her and the tenant to then go door-to-door in order to retrieve the crack pipes she gave to all the kids of the trailer park. She said that some of the parents told Dolly they were wondering where their kids got their pipes from.