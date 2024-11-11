People Are Saying "MYF" on TikTok, but What Does It Mean?

If you've spent some time in the comment section of viral TikTok videos, it quickly becomes apparent that TikTokers have what amounts to almost their own language.

Filled with acronyms and references, it can be difficult for outsiders to read and understand. One such acronym that has been making the rounds, and receiving some scolding, is the "MYF" acronym. But what does it mean? Here's the tea, as they say on TikTok.

What does it mean when people say "MYF" on TikTok?

For those who spent time on the internet in the past five years, you might be familiar with the acronym "MYB," often typed "my b." It stands for "my bad," and basically means that someone has acknowledged that they've messed up and are taking accountability for it.

"MYF" is the same thing, only it means "my fault." When someone errs or hurts another person's feelings, they may type "MYF" to take responsibility. Yet not everyone is in love with the witty acronym.

On TikTok, some videos call people out for using it, with one user making a video suggesting that people often use it in place of actually taking accountability and working to fix whatever they've done wrong. TikTok user @iimcelestial calls the trend out in one video, with a caption reading, "Pov: when they think saying 'myb' or 'myf' is an apology." @Iimcelestial then wags a finger in scolding.

Some other TikTok acronyms you might not know.

Of course, TikTok language isn't limited to "myb" and "myf". There are plenty of acronyms being thrown around, and references that might make it tough to decipher what's being said.

Here are a few of the more popular acronyms and their meanings: AFAIK: as far as I know

HTH: hope this helps

YMMV: your mileage may vary

TS: this sh*t, or this

W/: with

GTFO: get the f**k out

HMU: hit me up

IYKYK: if you know, you know

GRWM: get ready with me

POV: point of view

BSFFR: be so f**king for real; often BSFFRRN, be so f**king for real right now; or BFFR be f**king for real

HBU: how about you?

FW: f**k with

And some popular references that might be tough to parse for outsiders include: A girl behind you: a reference to a video where a young girl pointed out an computer-generated image standing behind her mom

Stillwater: water found in abandoned locations, often containing bacteria or other unknowable substances

For those who know: connected to "stillwater," it's basically saying IYKYK

Suspect trend: where people jog in a video and reveal increasingly jaw-dropping facts about one another

Diva is a hustler: a dance trend with exaggerated head and hand movements

Beso trend: expertly nailed by bird users the internet over, this involves filming your pet responding to a song

Ghost photoshoots: although Halloween is over now, one recent trend involved filming pets or people in sheets with eyeholes cut out to the soundtrack of "Oh Klahoma" by Jack Stauber