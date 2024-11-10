Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Millennial Dad Politely Shuts Down Boomer Parents’ Christmas Expectations, TikTokers Agree "I would be enraged." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 10 2024, 1:00 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @carrerasfam

TikToker Carrera (@carrerasfam) has ignited a fun yuletide debate resonating with many millennial parents: explaining to boomer parents why traveling with kids isn’t a jolly holiday tradition. In her viral video, now at 300K views, Carrera’s husband patiently (but firmly) gives his dad a reality check on why their family won’t be hauling three kids and all their gear to Grandma and Grandpa’s house this year.

Article continues below advertisement

The video shows the Carrera husband lying in bed on speakerphone with his dad, as he lays down the logistical nightmare of family travel. “Dad, no. I know you want us to drive down for the holidays, but it’s kinda ridiculous,” he says.

He begins listing everything that would need to be packed, including portable beds, clothes, formula, and all the essentials to keep three young kids comfortable on a four-hour drive. And once they arrive, it’s not exactly smooth sailing.

Article continues below advertisement

“Your house isn’t baby-proofed,” he explains, meaning their holiday stay would be more of a sprint to keep little hands off breakables and away from stairs. He politely suggests it might be easier for his dad to visit them instead, “You don’t have little kids.

Article continues below advertisement

"You don’t have anything going on. Why is it that every time I have to make the effort for you?” It’s a sentiment that strikes a chord with millennial parents everywhere who’ve heard similar demands (requests) from their own families.

The comments section is packed with millennials who feel equally worn out by the holiday travel expectation. One user commented, “Every childhood memory I have of Christmas is being stuck in a car driving to other people’s houses,” hinting that it wasn’t so pleasant.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @carrerasfam

Another chimed in on the hazards of un-baby-proofed homes, “The ‘not baby proofed’ part hit my soullllll. It’s so stressful having to chase your kids around and ask to close doors, move pictures, block stairs, etc.” A third may have had it worst, saying, “Exactly this! It’s so much cheaper AND easier for them to fly/drive to us! Not one single time in 20 years.”

Article continues below advertisement

So, what’s the real disconnect here? Baby boomers and millennials may be celebrating the same holiday, but their approaches — and perspectives on family obligations — can look a little different. According to a YouGov survey, 81 percent of boomers show strong enthusiasm for Christmas, compared to 75 percent of millennials.

Source: TikTok | @carrerasfam

Article continues below advertisement

The difference isn’t huge, but it hints at how boomers might be more rooted in the classic traditions of family gatherings and traveling for the holidays. Millennials, on the other hand, may prioritize flexibility and comfort, especially with young kids involved.

The generational gap runs deeper than just holiday plans, as boomers tend to lean into tradition while millennials are more open to reimagining holiday routines to make life easier.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @carrerasfam

With millennials often dealing with smaller homes, longer work hours, and tighter budgets, the idea of packing up kids for a lengthy holiday trip just doesn’t hold the same appeal.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, many boomers view holiday travel as an essential part of family life — likely because they were the ones packing up their kids back in the day.

Source: TikTok | @carrerasfam

Article continues below advertisement

Despite these differences, there’s still plenty of Christmas spirit to go around. And while boomers may hold a slight edge in holiday enthusiasm, it’s only a 6 percent difference. So, maybe it’s time for boomer parents to embrace a little flexibility, a little give-and-take.