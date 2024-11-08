Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikToker Shares Hidden “Degree Conferral” Hack for College Dropouts—and the Internet is Shocked "Did this for my husband manually." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 8 2024, 4:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @s_tinyhome

TikToker Ella Shorthouse (@s_tinyhome) recently stunned the internet by sharing a little-known academic hack with the potential to change lives. The video, which has hit the 77,000k views and counting, dives into the concept of “degree conferral”—a process that could allow people who didn’t finish college to walk away with a degree or certificate. For anyone who dropped out but completed at least a year of classes, Ella’s tips might just be the fastest way to add some credentials to their résumé…especially in today’s job market.

In the video, Ella, a career coach, explains that many former students could be closer to a degree or certificate than they think. She addresses the camera from her living room: “Hi, I’m a career coach. If you went to college for at least a year and then dropped out, call the college that you went to and ask for the registrar’s office. Give them your information to look you up and ask if they can confer you a degree or certificate.”

Ella goes onto explain that she frequently works with clients who don’t realize they’re eligible for a certificate or an associate’s degree just by having met a minimum credit requirement. As it turns out, colleges often don’t inform students who’ve dropped out about the possibility of conferral, so a simple call could mean walking away with an official qualification.

The response from TikTok viewers was immediate. One commenter shared, “Literally found out I’m one class away from a liberal arts associate’s degree thanks to you!!!!” Another user, who works in academia, confirmed that this is often possible, adding, “I’m an associate registrar. We will absolutely work with you to get a cert or degree. Worth noting though that many schools have a ‘grad fee’ that you might have to pay to get your diploma.” A small fee for a diploma seems more than fair to most, with one even commenting, “I just called and was told yes for certain majors.”

For those who are about to graduate or have already completed their degrees, “degree conferral” might sound familiar but somewhat mysterious. Simply put, degree conferral is the official moment when your college or university formally recognizes that you’ve fulfilled all the requirements for a degree. It’s the last, final stamp that says, “Congrats, you’re done!”

A lot of people think the act of walking across the stage in a cap and gown signifies their official graduation, but that ceremony actually just marks the end of the journey. It’s the conferral process that officially makes you a degree holder in the school’s records.

Degree conferral is a tradition that goes back centuries to the earliest universities in Europe. The University of Bologna, established in 1088, was one of the first to formally confer degrees to students. While the rituals and timing have changed over time, the concept of conferring degrees remains a standard part of academic practice around the world.

The good news is that degree conferral is available to anyone who completes their program’s required courses. Whether it’s an associate’s degree from a community college, a four-year degree from a university, or even a master’s or Ph.D., students need to finish their required courses, pass exams, and complete any necessary paperwork.

For those who dropped out, as Ella points out, this could also mean they’re eligible for a different degree or certificate based on the credits they completed. Even if you left school without reaching the finish line for your original major, calling up the registrar might reveal that you’ve already met the requirements for a different degree or certificate.

It’s a box to check that could give you a new credential in record time. Why, you might ask, is the term not discussed more often? The term “degree conferral” sounds official—and perhaps a bit intimidating—which could be part of why it’s often overlooked.

The process itself is largely administrative and happens behind the scenes after you complete your classes, exams, and any remaining paperwork. Since it doesn’t always align with the timing of graduation day, it tends to fly under the radar.

Let’s face it, “degree conferral” sounds a little more technical than good ol’ nostalgic “graduation day.” For students, alumni, and even those who left college early, knowing about degree conferral could open doors to unrealized achievement.

So if you’ve been sitting on those extra credits or are close to finishing but aren’t sure what options you have, taking Ella’s advice might be worth a deep dive. With a quick call, you could walk away with that official degree, even if you weren’t expecting it.