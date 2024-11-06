Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Born to Be Your Lover, Forced to Be Your Mother” — Mom’s IG Post Is an Uncomfortable Watch "This is horrifying." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 6 2024, 5:07 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @allyfarmer02

A mom's post professing her love for her son is going viral for all the wrong reasons. Ally (@allyfarmer02) a TikToker screenshotted an Instagram post where a mother says that her child was meant to be her lover. Throngs of folks who responded to Ally's video shared their disgust for the post, while others claimed it was an obvious troll job.

"Please tell me someone else saw this before it got deleted," the TikToker says, looking into the camera and scrolling through what appears to be a grossly incestuous Instagram post from a woman who seems to be thirsting after her own son.

There are a series of pictures in the mom's post, which was showcased in a viral TikTok by Ally. In the mom's first picture, she stands next to her child with her arm wrapped around him. The two of them are standing in front of a body of water.

She has her arm draped over his shoulder. The text reads: "Born to be your lover," with a laughing smiley face attached to the end. The next picture is one of a young man as a child. She is seen caressing her son, with his face pressed up against her as they warmly hug each other, with a text overlay that reads, "Forced to be your mother."

That seems innocuous enough, however, as Ally shows off the caption attached to the mom's awkward and arguably gross post. "Words can't describe how much I love you Hayden and how I am SO proud to be your mother!"

Again, nothing weird about that. But then she just had to go and turn it into something entirely else. "We share tons of memories together and sometimes I wish I was your lover! My fault for making ya attractive! Love ya son!"

Ally called the post "horrifying" in a caption. In the comments section of Ally's TikTok, there were several people who also expressed their dismay with the mom's post. "I'm sorry… what!?" one person remarked.

And another penned: "SOMETIMES I WISH I WAS YOUR LOVER MY FAULT FOR MAKING YOU SO ATTRACTIVE?!?!? GIRL UR FAULT FOR BEING A WEIRDO," they said.

However, there were other folks who added that they speculated the mom's Instagram post was actually just a joke where the woman was attempting to get people mad online for rage views.

"I did but I assumed it was rage bait," one remarked. Another was sure that the mom was pulling a troll job, which left Ally feeling relieved. "Thank god," she penned in a response to the commenter.

However, as another TikTok user who responded to her video stated, the mom ended up making her social media account private, presumably in an effort to either create an air of mystery around her if she was indeed trolling.

Either that or she was genuinely upset over the fact that so many people took issue with her post, which she may have uploaded in earnest. Unfortunately, this isn't the first time an odd post with distinctly incest-ey vibes went viral on social media for its weirdness.

Distractify previously covered a young high school football player's photoshoot with his mother that saw him in a series of photographs containing poses that seemed reserved for couples.

There was also another mother on social media who called out some moms for treating their sons as if they were their male significant others. She said that these mothers will oftentimes ruin relationships their sons have with their girlfriends, or expect their child to be financially responsible for them.