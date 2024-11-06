“You’re Alone in This” — Woman Can't Boil Water Properly, Fails to Make Beans, Gets Ridiculed

A woman's inability to understand bean cooking directions has gone viral on TikTok. Gellie (@lovingelliesbelly) posted a clip "for all babes who can't cook like [her]." In the clip, she demonstrates a fundamental misunderstanding of how to boil food.

It begins with her exhibiting confidence that there isn't any way she can mess cooking the beans up. In her mind, she followed the directions to the tee. The beans' packaging instructed her to boil water, which she did. But what she didn't infer is that the beans need to be in the pot when that water was boiling.

What Gellie did instead was boil the water in a kettle for two and a half minutes, as the directions stated. Next, she poured the boiled water into a pot. It wasn't until then that she placed the beans inside of the pot, and then waited for them to cook.

She recorded herself making the beans, and then posted the video online to her TikTok account, where throngs of people were surprised by her culinary incompetence.

"Please tell me I'm not alone in thinking this," she writes in a text overlay of her video, which begins with her standing at an over, a steaming pot in front of her. She's having a conversation with someone off camera. "What are you cooking?" the person asks Gellie.

"Beans," she replies. "Baked beans?" the other woman off camera asks, which prompts a laugh from Gellie, who says, "No, edamame beans. Surely I can't," she tells the woman.

"Can't what?" the other person replies, and then Gellie explains, "F--- it up," she says, before holding up the packaging the beans came in and rattling off the directions. "For best results, two and a half minutes." "Are they boiling?" the other woman asks her.

"I've got hot water," Gellie informs her. "Yes, but is the water boiling?" the woman asks Gellie whilst chuckling. "I boiled it ... and then put it in here so it'll be boiled," she tells the woman off-camera. It's at this point in the video that Gellie seems to be unconvinced of her cooking abilities.

The other woman asks again, emphasizing her words. "Was it boiling?" "Do you mean now that it's in here?" Gellie asks, looking quixotically at the pot of vegetables before her. "Yeah," the other woman asks. "No, 'cause I boiled it," she says, not understanding what the other woman is telling her.

"Yeah but it's gotta be boiling," the person off camera tells Gellie, who immediately starts laughing again while holding her hand out. "Hold on hold on, if I've just boiled it in the jug that means it's boiled."

The woman asks her, "It's boiled in the jug, but is it boiling in the pot?" "No," Gellie tells her. "Well, what did it just say?" the other woman asks. Gellie then grabs the package again to try to make sense of the directions.

"For best results boil, with just boiled water. I can't understand!" she says. "Boil for two and a half minutes, I've boiled the jug." The other woman is still trying to explain to Gellie that the way she's cooking the beans is incorrect, "Yes but I know you've boiled the jug." "So I have to re-boil it?" the woman asks again. "Well, do I take them out or...?"

The woman can't stop laughing at the other side of the room and Gellie joins in, the two of them finding her bean cooking incompetence hilarious. Several folks who responded to her video shared their assessment of Gellie's cooking abilities and they weren't too kind. Some said that they worried about her acumen in cooking instant noodles.