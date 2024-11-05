Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok "I Was Shaking" — Woman Scolds a Man for Grossly Watching His Wife Vote at a Booth "I was shaking when I cast my vote because of this man. This poor woman." By Elizabeth Randolph Published Nov. 5 2024, 3:06 p.m. ET Source: TikTok/@kleverkait

When two people decide to get married, they hope to align regarding essential topics. Many people aim to marry someone with similar cultural backgrounds and upbringings, while others opt to wed someone with the same religious beliefs or similar health regimens. And then there are the couples who must have the same political views by any means necessary.

However, previous election seasons, including the 2024 Presidential race between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, show that's not always the case. The election season has been rough for many of us, but especially for couples who aren't on the same side of democracy. Differing beliefs shouldn't stop women, in particular, from voting against whom their husbands may be rooting for. Or, at least, it's supposed to.

On Election Day 2024, TikTok user @kleverkait shared that one woman's freedom to use her voice was stolen by her husband. Thankfully, Kait had photographic proof of him violating her vote.

A woman photographs a husband watching his wife vote during the 2024 election.

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Kait shared a 59-second clip of her leaving her voting area. While eating a delectable and free Krispy Kreme doughnut, she discussed the influx of commercials encouraging women not to be afraid to vote because their husbands should never find out who you vote for. One commercial from the progressive evangelical group Vote Common Good includes Julia Roberts narrating the same sentiment as Kait as two women sneakily vote for Vice President Harris to be president while pretending they sided with their husbands.

Kait shared that the commercials had the right message, but it wasn't being practiced in real life. She recalled seeing a married couple voting alongside her and watching as the man told the election helpers his wife "spoiled her ballot" and needed another one. While the picture was displayed in the background, Kait said she took the photo of the man watching his wife vote, screamed "hey, hey, hey" for him to stop and told the helpers nearby what he had done.

The voter took even more action against the husband by turning his picture into the Secretary of State.

In another video, she shared that she was advised to turn the photo to her local authorities, who immediately called her for more information and opened an investigation into the husband. Kait said she was glad she reported it to officials, as she told the people at the voting booths that they looked "flustered" and unclear about what to do. She also expressed genuine concern for the wife being forced to vote before her husband.

"I am so mad I was shaking," Kait recalled. "I was shaking when I cast my vote because of this man." "This poor woman," she added. "And you could tell this was not, yeah, it was bad."

Kait's commenters applauded her for doing the "right thing" by the wife by documenting her husband watching her vote.

The husband not only bullied her into voting for someone he would approve of, but he also poo-pooed on the secret ballot, which allows voters to freely and safely use their vote and has been a cornerstone of democracy since the U.S. adopted during the 1888 presidential election. In addition to being plain weird, watching someone vote is an example of voter intimidation, which is illegal.

Several users also wished she hadn't used a pig emoji to hide his face (as fitting as it was) and "make him famous" instead. Others praised her for documenting the illegal activity.