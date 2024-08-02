Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Volcano, a Dead Grandma, Burnt Down House — Couple Recounts Unluckiest First Year of Marriage "House fire, car accident, police…" By Mustafa Gatollari Published Aug. 2 2024, 1:06 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @younglawyer

A couple recounted the wildly unlucky first year of marriage they experienced on TikTok, and folks are amazed at the strength of their relationship through the catastrophes they endured one right after the other. Nick (@younglawyer) uploaded the series of unfortunate events to TikTok, where his two minute video accumulated 1.6 million views on the app.

"The most devastating and unlucky first year of marriage, ever," a text overlay in the video reads as Nick begins to narrate a "recap" of the year in question he's had with his significant other.

The two of them lay down together in bed while looking up at the camera, "Yay, we got married yay," the two of them say as a picture of the two of them wearing their respective wedding getups as part of a photo shoot populates the screen. "And then we went to Hawaii for our honeymoon," they say, showing another picture of the two of them up on the screen sharing a smooch.

"And the volcano erupted," his wife, Gretchen states as Nick follows up, "While we were there. And then we came back from our honeymoon...and then what happened?" he asks, looking to his significant other.

"You crashed your car," she says, pointing to him. "I got in a car accident, so that's fun," he said, putting a picture of the damage to a black SUV on screen. "What happened four days later?" she asks, prompting yet another unfortunate event that befell them. "Our house burned down," he says, looking to her — again, another picture pops up on the screen for proof that indeed shows a home shrouded in smoke.

"That was a total loss," he says before the two of them rattle off even more devastating occurrences. "The next day," they say in unison, "it re lit...the house re lit," Nick says as she agrees.

"And then that's when it was a total total loss," he remarks as a picture of his wife, rocking a face mask, holding a charred wedding dress up to the camera populates the video. "And that was when we lost the cake," Nick says right before Gretchen picks up where he left off, "And then your rental car, right?"

He reminds her that they lost their wedding cake so they couldn't have their "wedding cake one year later." Gretchen weighs the severity of the two while looking into the camera with two hands: "cake...fire...whatever. And then the car that you had to rent because you got in your car accident was stolen out of Canada and you almost got arrested," she tells him.

"Correct, cops showed up at my work, it was a whole thing...almost got arrested...yeah it was a whole thing" he says, reflecting on the situation they say he was put in by the car rental agency. Gretchen then speaks, "And then I filled this house with gas..." she says but he interjects, saying that she forgot about another bad thing that happened.

"And then we bought the neighbors' house...super excited because we were homeless for a while...house fire...and then we bought the neighbors' house and Gretchen almost blew it up because there was a natural gas leak...so the fire trucks had to come back again...so that was fun," he says.

He then asks her if she can recall any other traumatic things that occurred in addition to the litany of hapless situations they constantly found themselves in. Gretchen searches then her eyes widen, "Grandma died...that's f---- up." "That was a tough one. That was a tough one to get through," Nick says deadpan into the camera.

"But now we're here," she says. "That's our first year of marriage," he told her, as she smiles and plants a big kiss on his face. "And what's the good part?" "We're building a house," she says into the camera, showing off the blue prints for the home in question on the screen.

"We're building our dream house so follow along as we go through the process of..." he says before Gretchen chimes it, "Yeah s--- f------ sucks so far it'll be fine though." "Year two," they both repeat into the camera as Gretchen throws up a pair of heavy metal horns, indicating that the following year will be much better for the couple.

Folks who saw their clip were simultaneously shocked and humored by the way the two casually recounted all of the events for their viewers: "You’re making me laugh and cry at the same time," one person penned.