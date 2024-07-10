Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok "Do You Think That Was Miss Vickie?"— Girlfriend Records Boyfriend's Wholesome Chip Company Phone Call "No you hang up first!" By Mustafa Gatollari Jul. 10 2024, Published 1:19 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @marleejwilson

TikToker Marlee (@marleejwilson) recently posted a heartwarming video featuring her boyfriend that quickly viral, blowing right past the 28 million view mark. In the video, Marlee’s boyfriend is seen in the car on speakerphone, making an unexpectedly sweet call to Miss Vickie’s potato chip company.

The text over the video reads, "My boyfriend called the number on the back of these chips to tell them he loved them 😭," making for a nice setup to the wholesome interaction.

The chips in question were Miss Vickie’s pickle chips from Subway. The conversation between Marlee’s boyfriend and a Miss Vickie’s customer service representative went sweetly:

The rep starts by asking, "OK, and when did you purchase this bag?" Marlee’s boyfriend responds, "Um, about 10 minutes ago.” “So you got it today?" He confirms, "Yeah, yeah, I got it. I saw the number and I thought I might as well just give y'all a call just to let you know." The rep, touched by his gesture, replies, "Well, that was really sweet of you."

The boyfriend then suggests, "I wanted to ask you for bigger bags." The rep agrees, "That's exactly what I was thinking, a bigger bag would be awesome." As the call wraps up, the rep says, "Those coupons will get to you in 10-15 business days … I hope you have a wonderful day and a great weekend coming up."

The boyfriend responds warmly, "Thank you for that. Of course. Thank you so much. I appreciate that. You as well. Stay safe. Awesome. Thank you. Bye." Marlee charmingly ends the video by asking, "You think that was Miss Vickie?"

Many smitten TikTok users chimed in on the comments, some speculating about the identity of the customer service rep. One user wrote, "Definitely was giving Miss Vickie energy," while another wanted to believe, "Can we all just agree that he was definitely talking to Miss Vickie?"

Another commenter added a whimsical touch, "Now I'm picturing a whole call center with little old lady phone operators thinking how cute that Miss Vickie hired all these lovely little old ladies." Another user pointed out the brighter side of customer service, "Honestly the lady probably deals with complaint calls all the time so these nice messages make her day ❤️."

So, who is this Miss Vickie everyone speculated about? Miss Vickie’s potato chips, a beloved snack known for their crunch and natural ingredients, originated on a family farm in Ontario, Canada, in 1987. Created by Vickie and Bill Kerr, the recipe was inspired by Vickie's mother, who used old-school, traditional methods to cook the chips.

The couple aimed to provide a healthier snack, free from artificial flavors and preservatives. Their dedication to quality gained popularity, leading to national distribution and eventual acquisition by Frito-Lay in 1993. Today, Miss Vickie’s remains a favorite for its clean taste and commitment to using simple, wholesome ingredients.

On this Amazon product page, the glowing assessment of the chips is evident as well — the brand enjoys a 4.5 out of 5 star rating on the popular online retailer across over 14,800 global reviews.

Miss Vickie’s chips not only stand out for their quality but also for the customer service that leaves a lasting impression, as evidenced by Marlee’s viral video. Miss Vickie herself is no stranger to going viral– with her warm personality and charm in a recent video that dropped.

