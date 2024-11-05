Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok TikTok User "Gobsmacked" After Discovering His Voting Location Was Some Random Guy's House, Covered in Trump Signs Not only did he have to vote at some random guy's house, but he had to go into the basement to do so. By Ivy Griffith Published Nov. 5 2024, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: TikTok / @realzacbell

If you've ever voted in the United States elections, you know that things can get a little weird sometimes. There are strict rules around behavior at polling locations, including how close campaign signs can be to the actual voting booths.

But that doesn't stop things from getting a little weird sometimes. One TikTok user took an opportunity ahead of the 2024 election to recall some of that home grown weirdness that he experienced during the 2020 election. What weirdness, you may ask? He had to cast his vote in some random guy's house, and it was plastered with campaign signs from one political candidate in particular.

The 2020 Election was an odd one all around. It was held during the COVID-19 pandemic, and people were voting by mail in never-before-seen numbers and changing their voting habits to adjust to the new and strange normal of the year. In-person voting still occurred, which means that people flocked to their assigned polling locations as necessary.

Generally, polling locations are gathering points such as schools, churches, or other public or semi-public locations with ample parking and access. However, some people are assigned to homes. Random homes belonging to people who volunteer their houses as polling locations. It got a little awkward for one TikTok user who says he rolled up to his polling location to find the private home plastered with "Trump 2020" signs.

The user, @realzacbell, explained that people don't usually believe him when he recounts the strange story. Not only did he have to vote at some random guy's house, but he had to go into his basement to do so. He described himself as feeling, "gobsmacked" by the experience. The Pittsburgh-area resident says it appears people no longer vote at that location today, but reminds those waiting in line to vote this year who are bored that, "It could be worse."

TikTok comments show this happens, but people are still gobsmacked too.

If it sounds strange to you, you're not alone. The comments flooded with people asking how it was legal, with others expressing their shock. One user said, "This is crayyyyzzzyyyy! The receipts did not disappoint. But the BASEMENT?!?" Yet another wrote, "This is INSANE."

Another added, "Also unless he has an elevator, that is definitely not accessible. How did they let this happen?" Several users expressed their concern that the location was not accessible, with others focusing on the "Trump 2020" signs voters would be forced to pass through to cast their ballot.

One user pointed out that while it's legal for resident homes to be volunteered for polling, the fact that the signs were there was a reportable offense. Several people shared that they had experienced similar polling locations, with several Pittsburgh-area residents adding that it's not uncommon in the city's suburbs.

Pennsylvania law prohibits soliciting votes through campaigning at the polling place. Pennsylvania rules clearly state, "... all campaign signs and other electioneering materials ... must be located at least 10 feet away from the entrance to the room where voting occurs." This means that if the basement was the voting location, the resident may not have violated local laws.