Using DoorDash Is a Dating Red Flag, Man Says: "That Person Is Not Fit for a Relationship" "DoorDash is the biggest scam of our generation." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 4 2024, 4:52 p.m. ET

There's a strong argument to be made that excessively ordering food through DoorDash is akin to throwing your money in the trash. Not only are you paying massive markups for delivered meals, but folks often complain that it shows up cold. And anyone who's been in a relationship with a financially irresponsible person will tell you, that it's no fun.

Which is probably why Berg (@cberg24) believes this behavior is the biggest red flag folks don't discuss enough. "The number one red flag that I haven't heard anyone talk about is using DoorDash too much." Berg went on to explain why relying on the food delivery application should be a no-no when looking for prospective significant others.

"If you meet somebody, and you're interested in them. And you find out that they have a problem where they're DoorDashing constantly. And they just can't stop or they're DoorDashing food they don't have to."

He said that this is especially the case if there's plenty of other food for them to eat in their home. "They got leftovers in the fridge. They got two hours of free time to cook. Their family's eating dinner downstairs, and they're still getting DoorDash, I promise you that person is not fit for a relationship."

Berg explained why you should automatically discredit someone with a DoorDash addiction from dating. "And they're probably insane. This is the strongest indicator of a terrible partner."

In fact, he thinks that there's absolutely no hope of having a healthy, meaningful relationship with a DoorDash addiction. "I swear. OK. It never fails, use this in your life OK? If the person is using DoorDash all the time and can't even just pick up the food, stay away. Stay away. I promise you."

He doubled down on his stance in a caption for the video, penning: "This has gotta be the worst (yet widely unknown) dating red flag." There were commenters who agreed with his stance. One person said that when they were at the worst stage of their lives when they were incessantly ordering from DoorDash.

Which was a sentiment another person echoed: "When I was a door dash addict i was utterly insane and severely depressed this is true." Someone else said that the biggest reason why this is such a massive red flag is that someone who is constantly ordering food from DoorDash is probably also terrible with money.

"Facts it’s a subtle sign of financial irresponsibility most of the time." Another person who is a DoorDash driver said that they agree with Berg's theory. "I’m a dasher and I have REGULARS for ALCOHOL in the middle of the day, which is an even bigger red flag."

And someone else called the application a complete con job and not worth the money it costs to have food delivered. "DoorDash is the biggest scam of our generation lol." There are several reasons why DoorDash's delivery costs can pile up so quickly.

First, there are delivery fees. While these can be cut down on with DoorDash's $9.99 per month DashPass, there's still gratuity to consider. And while one could simply forego tips for drivers, this might not be the best approach if you actually want to get your meal delivered.

That's because there are numerous Dashers who've stated that they outright refuse to pick up orders that customers haven't "pre-tipped" on. To top it all off, DoorDash takes a 30 percent cut of all orders that are put on the platform. As a result, restaurants have changed prices on the DoorDash app to be higher than if patrons were to order it directly through them.

Restaurant Business Online referenced a report in its piece about DoorDash eatery markups, stating that, on average, DoorDash restaurant costs are 20 percent higher on the app than at the establishments themselves.

In order to try and quell customer frustration with this phenomena, DoorDash has decided to try and crack down on businesses that engage in this practice. Eateries that keep its prices consistent across the board will benefit from greater visibility on DoorDash.