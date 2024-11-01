Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Literally Sitting There Steaming” — Woman’s Hot Flash Moment at Outdoor Game Goes Viral "Why is the head burning." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Nov. 1 2024, 4:15 p.m. ET Source: TikTok | @pleezebfree

The first time I ever heard of a hot flash, I was watching the Golden Girls. I never got an answer as to what they were, because my father was more concerned with trying to figure out how to work the VCR so we could watch a docuseries on the uncanny predictions of Nostradamus.

But if someone showed me a video of a woman getting hot flashes, with steam wafting from the top of her head, my childhood mind would totally think it was normal. Because "hot flash," at least to Kid Mustafa, seemed like some kind of superpower. Not a niche sub category on your favorite grown-up site of your choice.

In a video uploaded by Tracey Monique (@pleezebfree) she can be seen sitting on bleachers enjoying some food. Through the night lights of the field, her bare head has steam coming off of it.

The source of this steam, she explains in a caption for her video, was a moment of hot flashes. "Hot and Hungry. Hot Flashes are annoying and rude." Someone can be heard saying off-camera, "When the flash start flashing and the flash is flashing."

Tracey looks towards the camera and smiles at the mention of her hot flashes. It didn't take long for the surreal looking video to start making the rounds online where several other folks posted it to their respective social media accounts.

Like this X Account, who uploaded a mirrored version of the video along with the following caption: "She’s having a hot flash and is literally sitting there steaming. Ladies are in the comments talking about how their hot flashes feel similar."

She’s having a hot flash and is literally sitting there steaming. Ladies are in the comments talking about how their hot flashes feel similar. pic.twitter.com/DL6dCS8MZL — idk. idc. (@pandasugarbutt) October 30, 2024 Source: X | @Pandasugarbutt

According to the Mayo Clinic, a "hot flash is the sudden feeling of warmth in the upper body, which is usually most intense over the face, neck and chest." Additionally, the medical research center says that people's skin can become flushed or reddened after experiencing a hot flash.

They can also sweat profusely, which can leave individuals feeling chilly afterward. Other symptoms include an increased heartbeat along with feelings of anxiety for some. Furthermore, in its information page on hot flashes, the Mayo Clinic says that menopausal women primarily experience them.

Source: TikTok | @pleezebfree

They occur when women start to have irregular menstrual cycles before they eventually stop. The average hot flash lasts between one and two minutes, but for some women, they can go on for as long as five.

The medical center went on to state that menopausal women typically experience hot flashes for about seven years, however, some women have them for as long as 10. However, one X commenter who replied to the upload on that platform said they were having hot flashes for 14 years.

14 years I’ve been having hot flashes. 14 YEARS!!! (I went into menopause at 40) 😵‍💫😫 — Kiwigirljacks (@kiwigirljacks) October 31, 2024 Source: X | @kiwigirljacks

"14 years I’ve been having hot flashes. 14 YEARS!!! (I went into menopause at 40)," they wrote. Another person said that the video was an important demonstration for folks who may not be as sympathetic as they should be toward someone who is having a hot flash.

Going to show my husband. I have been dealing with this for over 3 years so far. It’s not fun. Moving out of the heat in a Houston earlier this year helped. Cutting back on sugar really helps to reduce my hot flashes. I like popsicles to cool from the inside, but the sugar🧐 — Stephanie G. (@StephanieG1969) October 30, 2024 Source: X | @StephanieG1969

"Every man needs to see this, so they don't think their wives are being dramatic when they say they are having a hot flash," they wrote. Another echoed this sentiment stating that their significant other seemed to finally understand just how severe their hot flashes were after a particularly intense episode.

Dude I was seeing when it first started getting bad thought I was exaggerating until he saw my ears turn beet red when a hot flash hit. — Brandi Nicholson (@BrandiNicholson) October 30, 2024 Source: X | @BrandiNicholson