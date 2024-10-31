Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok “Clocked Her Vibe Real Quick” — Man Offers Angry Strangers in Roadside Altercation a Hug "I love people like her." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 31 2024, 5:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @davidbshane

David B Shane (@davidbshane) regularly posts about his "more love projects" on TikTok. In many of his videos, he records interactions with strangers where he is adopting a positive attitude with them. He appears to try and spread positive vibes with his TikTok account, and many of his clips carry uplifting messages.

Recently, he posted a video where he engaged in a discussion with a couple of the side of the road. At the start of their conversation, there's a one-sided tension that David attempts to break down by speaking to them in a calm and understanding tone.

The video begins with the man recording an angry couple who accosted him at the front passenger's window of the car. He reverses his car and asks the pair of people, a man and a woman, how they're doing. "I just wanted you to slow down," the woman tells him.

"I didn't, I wasn't speeding," David tells the woman in the clip. "You were going a little fast," she tells him, before continuing. "And we have a problem on this road. People that live here. People flying up." The TikToker tries talking, "I know, I live–" but then he's almost immediately cut off.

The woman starts to angrily speak about the repercussions of speeding through the road. "Someone the other day just hit a cat on purpose. Flying up here like an a--." "Really?" David asks before she says, "Yeah."

The TikToker then informs her, "I live up the road, yeah." She then explains why she's so irate. "I was pissed off at those motherf---ers. The g---amn bus too." David then tells them, "I just want to say to you guys I hope something good happens to you today and you have a great day."

She agrees with the TikToker and says that she hopes she does as well. "How's life?" he asks her, continuing to record. "Yeah, bad," she says. "What can make it better?" he asks. The woman's voice begins to crack as she speaks to David. "An angel."

"Can I give you a hug?" he asks the woman who hands the man with her what looks like a cigarette. As David begins to get out of the car, the man she's with asks her what happened and what David is talking about.

"He knows I'm having a bad day," she says, explaining to the man she's with. "No, I'm saying it's all love. And I just wanna give you guys a hug and shake your hand," he says to them. The man she's with gives a faint smile and a thumbs up to the camera. He continues to explain, "Yeah that's all, you're not alone, that's all."

At this point in the video David gets out of his car to spread his message of joy and love to the people that he saw pulled over on the side of the road. He gets out of his vehicle and starts preaching, "Sometimes life gets really overwhelming guys. And I just wanna come up." He steps to the couple and extends his hand.

"My name's Dave. Nice to meet you guys. Give me a hug," he says, getting out of his vehicle and embracing the strangers. "I will definitely, thank you for saying that, I'mma slow it down, but it's gonna get be — keep going," he tells the duo.

One person who responded to David's video shared their philosophy on the extra "work" it takes in getting angry. They penned, "When I was young someone told me that getting mad is double the work. Getting mad, and calming down after. I've been avoiding that extra work since," they said.

Another replied that oftentimes understanding a person's emotional state and how to deal with them was clearly shown in this video. "Perfect example of how people's emotional state defines their behavior and not many people stop and think about this," they wrote.

Someone else also looked at the woman's behavior from a place of understanding as well. "I love people like her. May seem rough, but she’s just passionate and having a tough time. We all need to be compassionate with each other and all living beings."

