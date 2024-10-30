Home > Viral News > Trending “I’d Be a Widow” — Woman Shares List From Husband Telling Her How to Be a Better Wife "Would use as evidence in divorce court." By Mustafa Gatollari Published Oct. 30 2024, 3:00 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @mr.mr.o8 - Unsplash - Volodymyr Hyrschenko, KINN Living

There have been a ton of people who've written about why transactional relationships don't work. But a post uploaded by the TikTok account Mr. and Mr. O (@mr.mr.o8) shows a document posted by a woman named Lisa. She shows off a sheet of paper handed to her by her husband that delineates how she would be a better wife. Throngs of people who saw the post were outraged.

Article continues below advertisement

The top of the document reads: "Lisa's Daily Routine for Becoming a Better Wife." Article 1 reads as follows: "Wake up 5:00 a.m. to prepare breakfast for your husband — eggs, bacon, and toast, freshly brewed coffee. Make sure everything is ready by 5:30 a.m."

Source: TikTok | @mr.mr.o8

Article continues below advertisement

The second article was for her to dedicate an hour every single day to work out. "Gym from 6:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m. — keep in shape, no excuses." Third up: "Clean the entire house from 7:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. including vacuuming, dusting, and mopping the floors. Laundry should be done daily and folded by 10:00 a.m."

He continued with his perfect wife routine. "Prepare lunch for your husband by 12:00 p.m. even if you work. Pack it the night before if necessary," it reads. Next up was another meal. "Dinner must be served at 6:30 p.m. sharp — a fresh, home-cooked meal every day. No takeout allowed."

Article continues below advertisement

There were even more food centric requests: "Be available for snacks and drinks whenever your husband or his friends are around, especially after 8:00 p.m." He added that snacks have to be cooked at home as well: "Snacks must be homemade."

Source: TikTok | @mr.mr.o8

Article continues below advertisement

She's also expected to be in charge of noise pollution in their home as well, according to the seventh clause in his list. That's because he needs time to meditate: "Ensure the house is quiet after 9:00 p.m. for your husband's meditation."

He also adds that while he's watching television, he can't have anyone or anything distracting him. "No distractions during his TV time," he adds. He writes that she has a strict bedtime as well, so she can be rested enough to prepare for the next day.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @mr.mr.o8

"Go to bed by 10:00 p/m/ to get enough rest, but only after making sure everything is ready for the next day," he wrote. The end of his list has an asterisk about her general demeanor and says it's up to her to ensure there's a good atmosphere inside the home.

Article continues below advertisement

"Smile and be supportive no matter how tired you are, because a good wife keeps the household stress-free!" it reads. Several TikTokers who responded to the post said that they weren't too enthralled with the list of these stipulations.

One user posted a list of their own: "5 a.m. wake up, pack his s--t. 6 a.m. put clothes outside. 6:30 call his Uber. 7 a.m. change locks. 8 a.m. file for divorce. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. celebrate my single life."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @mr.mr.o8

Someone else recommended that they clap back at what they should be getting paid for their services if their husband wanted to create a transactional relationship list for their significant other.

Article continues below advertisement

"Then provide him with a list of your preferred salary. Cost of all items needed and food is a plus to your salary, also vacation must be included and holidays," they wrote. Another echoed this sentiment, penning: "Is this an employment contract? How much does it pay? Which days do you get off? How's the PTO?"

Source: TikTok | @mr.mr.o8

Article continues below advertisement

Someone else said that the document could ultimately work in the wife's favor if and when she files for divorce: "Well, at least he was considerate enough to have the reason for the divorce on paper, to hand to the judge." "That would be evidence item one in my divorce," another wrote.